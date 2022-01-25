After a decade of living it up in LA, ya boi Cody Simpson returned to the Gold Coast last year where he’s been working on his swimming career and gearing up to release new music.

This morning, Cody jumped on a Zoom chat with me from his home in Goldy to coincide with the release of his new banger ‘Nice To Meet You’, which dropped today.

“It’s so nice to be back in Australia,” he told me. “I moved into a place that’s on the beach near my mum and I’m training back here full-time which is why I came back. Plus I wanna be close to family.

“I can record music from anywhere now and so I was running out of reasons to stay in the U.S. I was like, ‘Why don’t I just live where I want to live?'”

READ MORE Poetic Prince Cody Simpson Has Finally Revealed The Reason Why He & Miley Called It Quits

Given that he was away from home for 10 whole years, I was wondering what Cody missed the most about living Down Under and brace your bloody selves for his answer.

“The people more than anything. People, friends, culture, the music, pies, the C-word,” he said with a cheeky grin.

“Ya just miss all that stuff because people are so sensitive anywhere else and you can’t act or speak the way you do at home. It’s just that comfort. I just want to be myself and not have people get offended. You have to be so politically correct, I’ve missed not having to worry.”

You’ve gotta give the bloke one thing: he’s an absolute hustler.

In addition to his music career, he also writes killer poetry under the alias Prince Neptune, plus he’s a celebrated swimmer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Neptune: Poetry & Prose (@princeneptune)

During our chat I pointed out how his hustler mentally is very Aussie of him and he agreed with this sentiment.

“You can expect consistent albums and books from me for as long as I’m breathing,” he said, referencing his tunes as well as his poetry book Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose which is on sale now (and he teased that a new book will be on its way once he has enough content!).

“My swimming and my creative endeavours come from the same place. I’ll be writing and it’ll sort itself out into a song or words on a page. Hustling is the name of the game for sure.”

He added, “I find that naturally they balance each other out. Music and writing gives me a chance to unwind and it’s some relief from the hefty training schedule. It’s nice. I’m grateful that I can do both.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson)

Speaking of hustle, Cody is keen as hell to be sharing new music with fans and his latest single is a glorious taste of what’s to come.

“I hadn’t released an album since my first independent album Free which was my first step into being a singer-songwriter and doing what I want,” he shared.

“I just want to make the kind of shit that I want to make. This is the next step into that for me, into that acoustic / rock space. I’m really proud of it. It’s a huge step for me.”

‘Nice to Meet You’ is now streaming and his new album will be with us later this year.

Catch the music vid below:

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.