Cody Ko Steps Down From Operations At His Production Studio In Wake Of Tana Mongeau Allegations

YouTuber Cody Ko has stepped down from day-to-day operations at his podcast production company, TMG Studios. This announcement comes after the YouTuber faces increasing calls from fans to address the allegations he slept with a 17-year-old Tana Mongeau when he was 25.

For a month now, the YouTuber with six million followers has been at the centre of a controversy, following allegations made by fellow influencer Mongeau on her Cancelled podcast.

Initially making the allegation as part of a joke, Mongeau later went on to accuse Cody Ko of consensually sleeping with her when she was underage.

“I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened,” she told her podcast listeners.

Cody Ko has not formally addressed these allegations from Mongeau, despite countless calls from fans in the comments of all his posts to social media.

However, on Friday a statement was released by Ko’s production company TMG Studious, who manage six different podcasts.

The statement from TMG confirmed that Cody would no longer be involved in day-to-day operations at the studio, as a direct result of the ongoing controversy.

“We know it’s been a very strenuous few weeks for everyone and we really appreciate your willingness to bear with us,” read the statement.

The statement then went on to clarify that Cody would be stepping down from duties as a co-founder, and that Noel Miller would be taking on his management responsibilities.

“What has transpired over the past few weeks is a personal issue for him, and Cody wants to remove any eﬀect this is having on your professional and personal lives and the work you and our other hosts have done to make TMG Studios so successful,” the statement read.

The statement made no further reference to the allegations, nor provided clarity on what Cody Ko’s current plans are for publicly addressing what Mongeau has said.

Just one week ago, the creatives behind the TMG Studios podcast Emergency Intercom announced that they would be leaving the company to produce the podcast independently. They did not address the allegations facing Cody Ko either.

Neither Tana Mongeau nor Cody Ko have made any public statements since she first brought the allegation to light.

[Image: Youtube/Instagram]