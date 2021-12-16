International fuck boy Ciarran Stott has done a spicy new interview where he spills the tea on literally every bloody thing.

He discusses his wild antics on Bachelor In Paradise, he ex Bachie co-stars, and his bonkers stint on The Bachelorette Sweden.

Buckle up and enjoy the biggest bombshells dropped by Ciarran Stott in his interview with So Dramatic!.

Bachie fame went to his head

“I didn’t go into Bachelor In Paradise with the right attitude. When I’d just come out of The Bachelorette, everything was blowing up.

I was going around Australia, I was partying, I was doing a lot of illegal substances, I was going a bit crazy. I just got caught in the headlights with fame.

Before I went on the show I thought, ‘All this fame, money, partying, getting flown around Australia, this is what I want!’ But I let it change me. I didn’t stay true to myself. I started acting different, even my family could see it. I was being distant from them.

It affected my family, my friends, my relationships that I was in.”

He became dependent on alcohol and substances

“[I was doing] lots of drugs in the end and I thought I was a rock star, I let it get to my head. I wasn’t treating myself with respect so I certainly wasn’t treating others with respect.”

He wishes he never did BIP

“I wish I never went on Bachelor In Paradise. Everything went absolutely side-ways for me.

When I was [on Bachelor In Paradise], I had no respect for myself and definitely no respect for anyone on the show. I shouldn’t have gone on it. I went on it with the wrong head space, which isn’t ideal if you’re going on a dating show. You should go in there to find a relationship, not to mess about and party.

I regret everything to do with Paradise, I regret going on the show. If I could push the restart button and go in there again, I wouldn’t have gone in with that attitude.”

Pensive boi Ciarran. (Credit: Ten)

He still gets abusive messages from fans

“To this day I still get abusive messages and people writing articles about me and what not, but like I said, I believe I deserve it for the way I acted on TV.”

He doesn’t blame editing for how the season turned out

“I’m not going to put it down to edits because it’s all actions that I did. On The Bachelorette I was sweet, I was myself, but then when the fame got to me, I used that to demise.

I let it snowball into the worst thing possible and I wasn’t myself anymore.”

He was coming off a four-day bender when he arrived on BIP

“When we got there, they wanted to start shooting the behind-the-scenes prep stuff, but they had to pause it all because I was an absolute mess.

I was off my head, I was drunk, my chaperone who took me on the flight had to hold my head up because I was flopping around on the plane. I was trying to look like a rockstar because I thought I was. I definitely don’t do that anymore, I haven’t been out and partied in a long time.

They let me sleep it off and gave me a lot of food when I got there.”

Ciarran Stott getting his kit off on BIP. (Credit: Ten)

He would often get cut off from the BIP bar

“We were all really drunk on that show. Crazily drunk. I remember when we were doing the piece to camera, I was that drunk that I fell asleep.

They cut me off from the bar.”

His behaviour on the show makes him cringe

“I haven’t watched it but I’ve seen clips and it’s absolutely cringe. I can’t believe I was saying some of those things and acting the way I was acting. I just went on there and thought I was the big man calling the big shots.”

He has more respect for women now

“I don’t think like that or think about women like that anymore. It’s not that I did then either. I don’t know what was going on, I was just acting like an absolute knob.”

He admits to gaslighting women

“I’ll never be that person again. I’ll never be toxic or gaslight women. Looking back on it, it just gobsmacks me.”

He’s since apologised to some of the gals he wronged on BIP

“I’ve definitely hurt some people but I’ve since cleared things up with Renee [Barrett], we’re all good together.

I spoke to Renee once or twice, nothing crazy. I just apologised for things that happened and that was it. She’s fine, she’s got a new fella up in my Melbourne, I’ve got my girl here. It’s good.”

He and Kiki had a plan that went awry

“I shouldn’t have had a plan with Kiki [Morris] before I went in there. I went out partying and met her and said something like ‘Let’s sort out a plan for when we get in there!'”

Then we get in there and I’ve forgotten about it because it was three days of bendering and partying and next minute, she turns out and reminds me and I’m like ‘Oh shit!’

I was saying a lot of broken promises to a lot of people in there.”

Ciarran Stott and Kiki Morris on BIP. (Credit: Ten)

He’s never spoken to Kiki since

“I’ve never really spoken to Kiki again with everything that happened. I just tried to wipe my hands of everything.”

He and Jess Brody have made up

“Yeah I’ve caught up with Jess [Brody] before. We’re friends again. I’ll have to get a tattoo off her!”

He’s still mates with the BIP blokes

“I was just with Timm [Hanly] on the weekend. We went for a nice big vanilla slice. We went and had it and I was full for about eight hours.

We were sat at a cafe eating a vanilla slice and we went, ‘God things are different.’ And then there’s Jamie [Doran], Jackson [Garlick]. All the boys. We message every now and then, we’re not super close.”

On Carlin Sterritt

“He was too good looking for anyone, he was doing my head in.”

He reckons he would’ve won Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette if he hadn’t left

“I would’ve been to the end, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

He denied rumours that he’s the reason BIP was scrapped

“I haven’t heard anything. I just thought it wasn’t on anymore. I don’t understand why I’d be the reason to blame, I haven’t gotten a lawsuit against them or anything. Let’s put the blame on Jamie, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind. I never once emailed or complained about anything.”

Swedish Bachie producers reached out to him and Timm

“I just got a random email and I was thinking, ‘I’ve got no ties to Sweden, why am I being asked to do this?’ It was one of the producers who was on The Bachelorette who was from Sweden who was over there and wanted either me or Timm and he was in a relationship so they asked me.

They wanted us both together.”

He got paid v. v. v. well

“They paid me pretty well. It was a good figure!

They told me it was in Greece and it was in the middle of a pandemic so I thought, ‘Why not?'”

He had NFI what was going on because he doesn’t speak Swedish

“Some days the show was a bit boring, a bit difficult, because it would be all in Swedish. So I’d just have to sit there and pretend to know what’s going on.

I’d sit there between anywhere from two to six hours and it’s all in Swedish.”

He got into a barney with a co-star over *checks notes* nail polish

“Me and one of the guys got off on the wrong foot because he said something about my nail polish and I said, ‘What’s wrong with wearing nail polish!?’

Because he was a truckie or something he didn’t like it. So we had a bit of an argument.”

He addresses the rumours that he got with some of The Bachelor Sweden contestants

“We went out for dinner and drinks and ended up at the hotel. We’ll leave the rest up to the imagination, won’t we?

A gentleman doesn’t kiss and tell. You can assume what you like.”

He makes big bucks from Pokémon cards

“There’s good money in Pokémon cards! I’ve put about 10 to 15 thousand dollars on cards and I’ve gotten anywhere upwards of 100 thousand.”

He addressed *that* incident at a Melbourne restaurant

“There was an incident at a restaurant [that Tully Smyth‘s ex owns], but she wasn’t there.

We didn’t get kicked out, someone said I was being disrespectful to staff. It wasn’t me, it was two of my friends not wearing masks and they blamed it on me.

None of us got kicked out, but I haven’t been back to that restaurant since.”

He’s just mates with Jessika Power

“We met a yacht party. We’re just friends.”

He got dropped from SAS and I’m A Celeb at the last min

“I’d love to go on an adventure show or something that’s gonna test me.

I was approached for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Here but it fell through, they went with someone instead of me. I was a bit bummed about that. The same thing happened with SAS. Those two are ones I’d love to give a go!”

He’s donezo with dating shows

“I don’t wanna do the love dating shows anymore, but if anything else knocks on the door, I’ll do it! I’m done with love shows.”

He’s in a v. good place now

“I can finally say I’m in a good place with my life, mentally feeling better, physically feeling better, I’ve learned my lessons from everything.

Now I do my boxing, I PT, I train little kids and old women. I’ve got my girlfriend in Melbourne, I’m settled.

Looking back, it was a wild time, but I’ve changed for the better.”

Have a listen to the full ep feat. Ciarran Stott here.