Shady boi Ciarran Stott has dedicated an entire TikTok vid to clapping back at a fan who took the piss out of him on Instagram.

Yesterday, the British Bachelor in Paradise star shared a clip that displayed the nasty comment, which read: “Without the tattoos and badly bleached blonde hair you are still just an ordinary British guy with bad teeth.”

The reality star then flashed his whitened teeth and flipped the bird at the screen.

His bestie Timm Hanly recently defended his behaviour on Bachie In Paradise in a spicy as hell interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Timm claims Ciarran was “stitched up” and encouraged by producers to get with a lotta girls in Paradise, which ultimately led to his downfall.

“They would encourage [Ciarran] to go after different girls,” Timm said. “They stitched him up.”

“They tried to get me to do it, I’m lucky I didn’t. They don’t give a fuck about us,” he added.

Timm went on to describe his experience on the show as “uncomfortable” and also revealed that there’s a top secret reason why he actually left Paradise early.

“It was rubbish editing and it was all planned. It was uncomfortable to be there,” he said.

“It wasn’t nice to be there, it wasn’t a nice holiday. It was fucked. I wish I could tell you how I really left but I’m not allowed to.”

Chatting to Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola, and Byron Cooke, Ciarran recently opened up about his actions on the show and said he’s “learned from it.”

“Looking back on it, it’s a bit difficult to watch, I didn’t watch all of it,” he said.

“The actions that I did, I have learned from it, and people do need to remember that this show doesn’t define who I am as a person. I did make mistakes on it, but I’m 26 and I’m still learning and maturing.”

After the show ended, Ciarran changed his lewk by chopping off his signature blonde locks and dying his ‘do pink, observe: