Don’t freak out but former The Bachelorette sweet angel turned Bachie In Paradise’s *maybe* fuckboy Ciarran Stott has cut all of his precious locks off. They’re gone! Bye! See ya later!

His luscious golden locks are one of the first things we fell in love with on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, but just like my high school ex-boyfriend who cut his nice hair into a horrendous mullet a week after we started dating, Ciarran has done a ~thing~ to his hair.

It’s hard to tell if it’s a huge mistake (rip goldilocks) or a huge vibe, but our boy CS now has pink (PINK!!!) hair.

He took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to show off the new ‘do, which was coloured and cut by Nicole and Natalia of Fitzroy’s Edwards & Co salon. The salon has also been credited with doing fellow Bachie star Keira McGuire’s locks, so they know a thing or two about hair.

The bright (and I mean B R I G H T) hair is a swift change from his previous looks, but you know how the ancient proverb goes: thy who shant dye’th their hair bright pink’th in iso shall cast’th the first stone….th, or something like that.

The pink hair is a rite of passage for all of us in iso, and now our boy Ciarran has proven that even the Bachie In Paradise aren’t immune to a wild iso-cut. Or maybe, just maybe, this is a sign that his BIP romance has come to an end and he’s acting out with a breakup ‘do? Who knows.

Whether or not you vibe the new ‘do, Ciarran’s stint in Paradise has proven that even with an interesting haircut, he’s got no shortage of potential suitors. To quote our QUEEN Britney Spears, “love me, hate me, say what you want about me, but all of the girls and all of the boys are begging to if you seek Amy.”