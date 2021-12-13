We’ve just copped some more deets about root rat Ciarran Stott and his bizarre casting in The Bachelorette Sweden’s current season.

The So Dramatic! podcast recently revealed that the bloke had somehow weaselled his way onto the international Bachelorette franchise. Not only that, but apparently his behaviour has been as controversial as it was on Aussie Bachie.

Now, according to So Dramatic!’s new ep, Ciarran has officially yeeted himself out of the mansion ‘cos he wasn’t feeling it with the Swedish Bachelorette.

“Eight episodes down and man is he getting zero screentime,” the Bachie fan revealed.

“In episode 10 he sits down with her at the cocktail party and tells her that they’re just friends and he’s too slow to open up for this process to work for him. So she says, ‘If you feel like that then I think you should leave, and I agree with you.’

“It was actually very amicable, they both laughed and she said, ‘Cheers mate.’ They clinked champagne glasses and then he left.”

The source went on to reveal that Ciarran was among a “cast of massive jerks who don’t respect women.” So… not all that different to local Bachie, aye?

And get this: apparently Ciarran’s main ally in the house was “an American Swedish man who was the biggest fuck boy of them all.” Yikes.

Ciarran contemplating his root rat ways on Aussie Bachie. (Credit: Ten)

It comes after So Dramatic! revealed that Ciarran had been spotted with several other Swedish Bachie stars during his time on the show, including former star Armina Moradi.

“She came third on her season,” the spy shared. “Then he flirted with two of the women that were sent home in the final three of the Swedish Bachelor.”

The women talked about him later hooking up with one of them in a tell-all. During said tell-all, when asked what happened between her and Ciarran at the hotel, she responded: “I guess that is up to your imagination.”

In an episode called The Girls Reveal Everything, Armina revealed: “He came to us when we were sunbathing. He swam past us many times. Obviously, he was interested. We had a nice evening.”

Speaking to So Dramatic!, Ciarran defended his actions and revealed what really happened.

“I met two of the contestants from The Bachelor [Sweden] that were filming whilst I was in the hotel,” he revealed. “Then we went out for dinner and drinks.”

According to Ciarran, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were filmed within 10 days of each other in the same location, hence the overlap of contestants.

“They put me in a hotel with all the girls who weren’t receiving roses from The Bachelor,” he said.

“They saw me on the beach and recognised me as they watch the Australian series in Sweden and they then approached me and asked if I wanted to join them for dinner and drinks.”

I have no idea where or how you can watch The Bachelorette Sweden, but here’s a bloody bonkers clip that shows Ciarran entering the house, if you can stomach it: