As if I wasn’t already keen enough to sob my way through the live-action remake of Mulan, Christina Aguilera has just hit me right in the feels with a brand new cover of her iconic song ‘Reflection.’

It goes without saying at this point that Mulan is a god-tier Disney film. One of the greatest, by far.

But where it truly reigns supreme (sorry, not sorry, The Lion King) is the soundtrack. It is a cold, hard fact that Mulan has the greatest soundtrack of any Disney movie ever. I mean, ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You’ still fucking SLAPS today.

‘Reflection’ has always been a song that gives me chills, but I truly was not prepared for how hard this cover would hit me in the feels. We’re hopping on the nostalgia train straight back to 1998 today because our queen Xtina is back at it again covering the song we all sung in the mirror in primary school.

It’s been 22 years since Aguilera first gave the soundtrack her iconic vocal range, and as luck would have it, she’s still bloody got it. Not to mention, she looks like an ethereal goddess with the icy blonde hair many of us have gone near-bald trying to achieve.

But my Xtina crush aside, the music video also gave us a taste of what we can expect when the live-action remake hits Disney+ on September 4, and hoo boy, I am EXCITED.

Just when you thought nothing could compete with the original, Disney gives us a real life Mulan showing off her impressive sword skills and doing backflips on horses. I know, I know, its CGI but still, it’s bloody brilliant to watch.

You can’t watch the full film until it drops on Disney+ on September 6, but you *can* listen to ‘Reflection’ on repeat until then.