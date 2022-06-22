In more proof that celebrities are truly living on another plane of existence to us — and also don’t read the news — Christian Bale revealed he’d never heard of the MCU before he was cast in Thor: Love and Thunder. Yes, the MCU as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That’s staying in your lane so hard that you’re not even on the road.

Bale revealed this in an interview with Games Radar’s Total Film. He’s starring in Thor: Love and Thunder as a supervillain called Gorr the God Butcherer. A very camp drag name if you ask me.

He looks spooky as hell in the role too. Look at that eye makeup! Voldemort whom?

Christian Bale famously played Batman in Tim Burton’s Dark Knight trilogy, so he’s no stranger to taking on a superhero-slash-villain mantle.

Total Film asked if he had “any qualms” about jumping into another comic book movie character.

“Absolutely not, no,” he said.

“That didn’t even enter into my head at all.”

Then he dropped the bomb that he had no fkn clue what the MCU was.

“People would go, ‘Oh, look at this, he’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much’,” he said.

“I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Honestly? That’s a little bit iconic.

God I wish this were me: imagine being so offline that you’ve never heard the acronym of arguably the biggest film franchise on earth.

His mind must be so clear. Please God, no one ask him about the DCEU.

Elsewhere in the interview Bale revealed he and director Taika Waititi wanted Gorr to perform a dance to a Kate Bush song. Stranger Things’ impact.

Christian Bale revealed some of the inspos for the character including, um, Nosfertau and the band Aphex Twin?

“There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” he said.

“But I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.

“I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of “Come To Daddy”. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Excuse me, I would in fact like to see Christian Bale dancing to Kate Bush in full Gorr makeup please.

We can keep our fingers crossed for the Thor: Love and Thunder Director’s Cut maybe.