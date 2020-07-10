Chrissy Teigen has once again hit out at claims that she was involved with Jeffrey Epstein in any way, shape or form.

An alleged flight log has been doing the ’rounds since Epstein’s conviction that featured both Chrissy and her hubby John Legend making trips to what’s been called Pedofile Island.

On Twitter, a troll tweeted at her “bye bye Chrissy” and shared an image about Trump taking on child sex traffickers.

“Why. Do these people. Pretend. He wasn’t. Best friends. With Epstein. If you’re gonna take ‘them’ down, why not him too? Why. Are they. So fucking. Stupid. My brain hurts,” Chrissy tweeted about Trump.

Then a Twitter user replied, “wasn’t ur name on his flight log tho girl,” in a tweet that is now deleted.

“another fun thing is tik tok has 18 year olds thinking they’re CIA ops,” Chrissy posted. “It used to be just deranged 50 somethings. Now it’s tik tok. And when nothing pans out for them with me and john, it won’t simply go away. They can’t admit they’re wrong. They’ll say every vacay I take from here on out is my mandated jail time. Lol”

Chrissy Teigen briefly addressed the false Epstein rumours a few weeks ago as well.