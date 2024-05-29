Chrishell Stause Is Joining The Cast Of Neighbours And I’m Dead Just Like 60 Of The Characters

There is a tug-of-war that exists in every Australian’s conciousness, and it is a battle between the allure of Sesame Street and the high-stakes drama of Ramsay Street. Unfortunately for Elmo, everyone and their dog will now desire going and living amongst the Neighbours now that icon Chrishell Stause is joining the ranks.

Announced this morning, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will soon be bitch-slapping Karl Kennedy, cheating on Paul Robinson and resurrecting Rosemary Daniels on the set of Neighbours. Well, not really, but one can excitedly imagine as much.

In a post made by Channel 10, it was confirmed Stause will be playing a new character named Yasmine Shields, “a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity”.

We can expect to see her fuck shit up in July.

“Fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street,” read the post.

“Chrishell Stause will bring glitz, glamour and LOTS of drama when she arrives in Erinsborough later this year.”

Business CHIC (Source: Channel 10).

Fans of Neighbours and Stause immediately shared their excitement for the collab in the comments.

“I hope she brings some drama,” wrote one commenter.

“This absolutely cements your honourary Aussie status,” wrote another.

“Guess I’m starting to watch Neighbours again,” wrote a third.

In an official press release, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison revealed the character of Yasmine Shields was made with Miss Stause in mind. Does this mean she’ll share some of Stause’s Selling Sunset sensibilities? Will G Flip make a random appearance on Ramsay Street? The mind can’t help but wonder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours,” he said.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.”

Hmm, the use of the word ‘storyline’ definitely gets me excited. I was hoping Stause would stick around Erinsborough and not just blow up in a café fire on day two, and this specific word choice confirms she’ll have a bit of a lasting impression on Neighbours.

Look, as long as she isn’t the 79th wife of Paul Robinson, all will be well.