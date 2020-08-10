Thanks for signing up!

Chris Pratt has been a daddy for years, and no I don’t just mean when his ex missus Anna Faris gave birth to their son, Jack.

He’s always exuded this supreme, hunky, daddy energy that was officially solidified when he became a father seven years ago and now, once again, ‘cos his new bae Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Pratt posted a photo of the couple’s hands wrapped around a baby hand, captioning it with a long but sweet message and two Bible verses.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” he wrote.

He added two Psalms, one saying “we are filled with joy,” and another about being blessed.

Yesterday, news broke that Katherine had given birth, and her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed it in an interview.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick said in footage obtained by ET. In the video, Patrick can be seen holding a gift with a pink ribbon.

The Avengers star and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement.

Congrats to the happy couple!