Having a bad day? Let the sweet sound of #1 Australian hunk Chris Hemsworth speaking positive affirmations at you in that oh-so gravelly voice put you in a good mood.

Chris has yet again surprised us with his repertoire of skills. Not only can he act, model, surf and play guitar…but he is also an excellent motivational speaker. He truly is the full package.

In a viral tweet posted by @hemsbest, Chris Hemsworth looks lovingly down the barrel of the camera with those exquisite baby blues and imparts some motivational wisdom directed at you. Yes, yes, yes, you.

NEW Chris Hemsworth speaking positive things aimed at you to make your day better pic.twitter.com/E0SLNWdZwA — best of chems (@hemsbest) August 18, 2020

In the video, the heartthrob says things to you that would make anyone giggle like a school girl.

“You’re absolutely crushing it at everything you do, from your job to maintaining a social life,” he assures you. “You are killing it” he hails.

It honestly feels like he’s speaking directly into my soul. Some call it acting, I call it sending subliminal proclamations of love to me through the internet.

Twitter, of course, is going nuts over the video and fans are scrambling to find the source of the undeniably sexy Hemsworth snippet. The only clue is the Netflix logo that appears on screen at the end.

Just sent this out to all my friends on Facebook. They also need a bit of Chris today. The world is to bleak to not have a bit of this love. ❤ — Dominique Edwards (@Dominiq09284791) August 18, 2020

Remarkably though, some people are calling BS on the vid, responding with “it sounds like sarcasm, haha” or “Sadly, not for a second do I feel as if he were indeed talking to me…”

Isn’t it interesting, though, how many women responded, “it sounds like sarcasm, haha” or “Thanks, but no”? Why not “Thank you! Today I will be all of this!” (I know. It’s hard. I didn’t want to either. But I’m trying.) — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) August 18, 2020

Aww that’s so sweet. Appreciate the effort but wish more of that applied to me. My personality is more beautiful than my smile but it’s a low bar. I am brilliant but that’s it. — Kris MacFeat (@Ariste01) August 20, 2020

God it makes me sad to think people can’t even accept a compliment from the world’s most beautiful man. People, if Chris Hems-fucking-worth tells you “the only thing more beautiful than your smile is your personality” – then it’s TRUE.

Wherever this is from, thank you, but more importantly is there a possibility of making a shirtless version. Asking for a friend (me)?