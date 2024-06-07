Actress and mother to us all Chloë Sevigny has subtly hinted at the backlash received by Variety, after it paired the Academy Award-nominated actress with Kim Kardashian as part of its famous Actors on Actors series.

Criticisms aimed at the publication (and at times, the duo themselves) largely revolved around the fact that Kardashian is fairly new to acting, and merely fell into the artform through her celebrity status and wealth. Sevigny on the other hand is the acting world’s it-girl, who has captivated people since her breakout role in Kids (1994). In layman’s terms it’s like pairing Beyoncé with Dannii Minogue and asking them to talk about the music industry (obviously Beyoncé would have WAY less to talk about).

It’s honestly some of the most chronically online discourse to emerge from this year, but alas, the people need something to talk about, and Kim Kardashian is no stranger to giving them that something.

In an Instagram post featuring an image of the pair, Sevigny made sure her followers know she wasn’t here for any shenanigans or hateration.

“Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early,” she wrote.

“Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #iloveactresses.”

It is no mystery to anyone who knows or follows Sevigny that besides effervescently being “cool”, she has a deep love and respect for the artform. Perhaps that’s why it was so strange to see someone with her depth of knowledge being paired with an influencer.

Here is the excerpt from the interview that had viewers particularly heated:

Please note the difference in the answers given. It’s like chalk and cheese. And by that I mean Sevigny is both the chalk and the cheese and Kardashian is a grain of sand on a beach somewhere.

How did people react to Sevigny’s Instagram post

Unfortunately for Sevigny, the comment section underneath her post wasn’t exactly supportive, which is odd given most of her fans adore everything she does.

“Blink twice if your publicists made you write this caption,” wrote one commenter.

“First time l see Chloë Sevigny not being cool,” wrote another.

“What a graceful way to promote this but, we all still feel like she was an odd and disrespectful match for you,” wrote a third.

My favourite comment however came from Sonic Youth vocalist and Chloë Sevigny of the music industry Kim Gordon.

I think the best part about this comment is that nobody will ever know whether Gordon was being genuine or sassy. Thus is the nature of being an it-girl.

This will probably be the only time Sevigny comments on this whole disaster (for now), but at least the pair can relish in the fact they both created an iconic and much-talked about interview (be that for the right reasons or not).