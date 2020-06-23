That Chicken Run sequel they’ve been banging on about for years has FINALLY found a home chicken coop in international streaming giant Netflix and I WANT to be a pie.

Variety reports the sequel will see Ginger and Rocky, who now live in a human-free chicken paradise, hatching an egg together and introducing daughter Molly. A rumoured threat on the mainland forces Ginger to rally her feathered troops and go to war to protect their newfound freedom.

Two decades after its release, Chicken Run remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, which is pretty fkn shmick.

“We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough,” explained legendary award-winning stop-motion innovators Peter Lord.

“But it was always in the back of our minds,” he went on, explaining that every three to four years there would be a conversation at Aardman about how to do so.

Now, he’s convinced, “We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly,” he explained. “I feel now we can make the Chicken Run sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

“We’ve been working on the script for some time, years in truth,” Fell said, adding that he was sold on the project by a “hooky logline which promises so much: ‘This time, they’re breaking in.'”

Disgraced actor Mel Gibson has reportedly been barred from the project following accusations of homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks.