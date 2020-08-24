Last week, the world received the tragic news that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne sadly passed away at 34, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

The RDR star has been battling health troubles for quite some time now. Earlier this month, DeVayne, né Zavion Davenport, asked her fans on Instagram to “keep me in your prayers” following her hospitalisation, EW reported. In July, DeVayne was hospitalised with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but she was later discharged, according to the outlet.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dG

"On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers." –RuPaul (2/2)

It soon became clear that Chi Chi was loved and cherished by many as social media was quickly flooded with tribute posts and comments honouring the late performer for not just her shining star quality, but also her kindness and activism, with some describing her as “the heart of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8.”

Chi Chi was a major figure in the trans community and the following speech is an example of how she inspired folks to be proud of who they are:

RIP Chi Chi DeVayne (Zavion Davenport) the heart of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and All Stars 3. "Never be ashamed of how you walk… talk… because that is going to be the key to your success." #RIPChiChiDeVayne pic.twitter.com/XsJ5ZaY0yQ — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) August 20, 2020

But sadly, not all responses to her tragic passing have been comments of kindness. A Facebook post by activist Ryan Rhys has highlighted an avalanche of revolting transphobic and homophobic comments from the public on articles paying tribute to Chi Chi.

“CONTENT WARNING: Homophobia/Transphobia/Basic-Lack-Of-Human-Decency,” the post began.

“For anyone who doesn’t know, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne recently passed away due to an ongoing battle with health complications. 7NEWS Melbourne posted a tribute on their Facebook page of Chi Chi’s story.

“Without hesitation, came the onslaught of blatantly disrespectful and hateful reactions that continue to fill the comments. What is in these responses is only a slither of the trauma that marginalised communities have to endure behind closed doors.”

The post added that “witnessing this attitude is the type of behaviour that should make you feel physically angry.”

“If this is the type of abuse you cannot speak up on, fight against or spread awareness of – please ask yourself: ‘What will it take to not be complacent in a world where this is still so prevalent?’ Whether or not you knew who Chi Chi was, they were a human being.

“They have family. They have friends. They have a sea of supporters who admire the passion and the artistry that will remain immortal.”

⚠️ CONTENT WARNING: Homophobia/Transphobia/Basic-Lack-Of-Human-Decency ⚠️For anyone who doesn’t know, RuPaul's Drag… Posted by Ryan Rhys on Friday, 21 August 2020

The post then addressed the “cowards” who are “making a mockery of a person’s life behind the safety of their screen so freely and without consequence,” writing that it “paints the picture of how far we still have to go as a society.”

He continued, “Whilst I’m here, do not let anyone for a second try to convince you that it is within their Religious/Political/Brainwashed beliefs for them to not ‘agree with the lifestyle…'”

“Anyone using this as an excuse is just hiding behind their veil of ‘I’m too lazy to think for myself even if others are suffering from the echo of my bullshit’.”

He concluded:

Fuck your comfort.

Your beliefs don’t mean shit if they infringe the existence of another human being. Period.

Continue to call people out.

Continue to be an ally.

Continue to fight for equality.

Continue to dismantle homophobic/transphobic/misogynistic/racial injustice.

Please, do not take your foot off the gas because I guarantee you, those who oppose you will not.

The post is above if you wish to read the type of vile comments that people (can we even call them that if they’re acting in the most inhumane way possible?) have left under an article about the tragic death of a fellow human being.

Australia, we need to do better. Much, much fucking better.

RIP Chi Chi. You are loved and missed.