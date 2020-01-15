Thanks for signing up!

Netflix’s cheerleading documentary series Cheer is really taking over the internet right now. As people start finishing their binge-watching, they’re also taking to social media to tell everyone that if Jerry doesn’t make mat, we riot.

Naturally, most reactions are “I knew nothing about cheerleading and now here I am at 3am praying that Morgan nails that tumble”, but there’s plenty of opinions on major characters, as well as what everyone’s going to do next (and what we will all do now the series is done).

We’ve rounded up the best for you.

1. Jerry, Be Our Hype Man?

First 15 mins of this #CheerNetflix : “Eh this isn’t for me”

Me 5 hours into binge: “IF JERRY DOESNT GET ON THE FUCKING SQUAD I AM BURNING EVERYTHING DOWN” pic.twitter.com/8Y3BFTI6a9 — Mother Muenster (@foralexsake) January 11, 2020

I don't even know Jerry but he can have one of my kidneys if he ever needs it. #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/GGdIxsbEEm — Marjorie 313 (@ItsMarjorie313) January 11, 2020

I need Jerry to mat talk me through life #CheerNetflix — ???? Not Rich Witch ????????‍♀️ (@notrichbrunette) January 9, 2020

*Knows nothing about competitive cheerleading but watches the first two episodes of #CheerNetflix* “PUT JERRY ON THE MAT OR WE RIOT!” pic.twitter.com/XCaP8bGjpX — Bennett Hipp (@BennettHipp) January 10, 2020

Jerry and Morgan are so pure and must be protected AT ALL COSTS. #Cheer #CheerNetflix — Anna Cummings (@bnanna9) January 9, 2020

Watching #CheerNetflix and I definitely need a Jerry to Matt Talk me through my life pic.twitter.com/m9KN4MYkNq — Netflix and Roll ???? (@NetflixandRoll) January 9, 2020

2. And You, La’Darius.

Me watching La’Darius’ brother cry while watching him win at Daytona #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/lUtz6DUj3n — Khyla Shumpert (@Khyla1013) January 9, 2020

When Jerry said he never thought that he would make it to Daytona and Ladarius just softly goes “I did…” #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/rnnoY3KXjv — Meagan thee Stallion’s 30yo knees (@CuylerisGreen) January 9, 2020

But let’s talk about La’Darius and Jerry’s pure relationship they have where Jerry teaches La’Darius to be more empathetic and La’Darius teaches Jerry to be more confident #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/3ehq98Gdd2 — Aryana not Grande (@AryanaFierce) January 10, 2020

I promise you, La'Darius Marshall is one of your new favorite people. His energy and spirit are UN.MATCHED. ????????btw are y'all watching #CheerNetflix? It's on @netflix now! pic.twitter.com/mu69EeDWL9 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 9, 2020

^^^ that gif is me for 2020, by the way.

3. Someone Save Gabi Butler From Her Family

Plenty of fans are also shooketh over Gabi Butler’s chaotic parents who are absolutely loving the cash-in off her fame.

when gabi said she wanted to move home with her parents #CHEER #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/tTwmIg6uaJ — em???? (@emthibert) January 9, 2020

Gabi butler’s parents are using her for money. #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/JixOVidOIo — Helena Gutierrez (@shutuphele) January 9, 2020

4. If Lexi Doesn’t Get Her Shit Together In 2020…

Plenty of support for Lexi – come on girl, you can get your shit together.

I just want Lexi to realize her worth and find her happiness in this world even if she can’t be a Navarro cheerleader anymore. #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/HVEXcDEAJA — Kira ???? (@datskira) January 9, 2020

Me watching Navarro win nationals vs me 5 minutes later finding out Lexi fucked up her spot on the team and won’t be able to compete again #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/672yOSZBs7 — adrian veidt’s bitch (@ateIierstark) January 11, 2020

5. How Did Sherbs Fall: A True Crime Series

Plenty of energy around the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, when Sherbs was just dropped onto the ground after a lift. WHAT HAPPENED. WE MUST KNOW.

everyone at navarro after miss sherburn fell hard #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/O0bWqftLPF — Aces YEET (@caliblops) January 13, 2020

Me, investigating the crime of the century #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/jPbcG7FXCD — Maeve Walsh (@mwalshpr) January 13, 2020

Sherbs didn’t make it to Daytona because she didn’t invite Lexi to her birthday party. #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/6DM7V0s05b — Bianca Pillay (@regular_Bee) January 10, 2020

Yes hello Netflix? I’d like another 6 episode true crime doc on why the hell Sherbs hit the floor. I want alibis. That was fucked up. She definitely went back, and to the left… #CHEER #NetflixCheer #CheerNetflix #jfk — NurseRachet (@NurseRachet) January 10, 2020

I was going to go to bed but then sherbs hit the mat…and here we are stressed about Daytona ???? #CheerNetflix — Ashley (@aharttoheart) January 9, 2020

6. Point Your TOES, Morgan!!

We were ALL stressed as fuck about Daytona, obviously.

I want to binge the rest of #CheerNetflix but i know Monica would want me to go to bed at a reasonable hour and we're not letting her down in this house. — JOY ???? (@oharasemmy) January 9, 2020

Me, at noon: Hmm, maybe I’ll check out this “Cheer” documentary; seems sorta interesting. Me, four hours later: Jesus christ if Morgan does not point her toes during this full out, then we have no chance of winning at Daytona. #cheer #CheerNetflix — Kellie Kellie (@kellie_kellie_) January 12, 2020

Me 5 hours ago: what’s a Navarro

Me currently: oh my god it’s one week to Daytona and we can’t hit the pyramid, get it together Aly ugh go dogs #CheerNetflix — Jen Brooks (@jennidawn10) January 9, 2020

7. All Hail Alex The Alternate

ALEX. THE. ALTERNATE.

Can we talk about how Alex was the real MVP of Navarro.. dude had 30 minutes to learn his part of the routine and pulled it off #CheerNetflix — Alyssa Brion (@alyssa_brion) January 12, 2020

8. Excuse Me, Yes I Am A Cheerleader Now

Me after watching Cheer on Netflix lol #CheerNetflix https://t.co/WJhBH2XXqQ — Brónach Barr (@stahrdustinq) January 10, 2020

9. Also Just Some Random Ones That Killed Me

Watching this lady teacher talk seriously about Space Force on #CheerNetflix and how it’s gonna single handedly revive NASA in Texas is just… pic.twitter.com/eEmf0PzTjW — Meagan thee Stallion’s 30yo knees (@CuylerisGreen) January 9, 2020

I’m only on the first episode but Lexi not being in the birthday group chat made me so sad. Girl hmu we’ll have you your own birthday shit tf ???????? #cheer #cheernetflix #netflix — greg and kai for prison 2020 (@honiesdontcry) January 9, 2020

When La’Darius who has been failed by all of America’s welfare and social systems says he’s gonna join the military because he loves America #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/O3l4d7jxuY — Jasmine ???? (@JasmineAkhurst) January 12, 2020

everyone trying to figure out why Shannon didn’t add Lexi to the gc: #NetflixCheer #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/BMyLlKyHTE — anthony (@anthonym_06) January 11, 2020

Did Gabi’s mom really say “I don’t know. The one with the black hair” when the lady with the dog asked who her daughter was just so the lady would be like “OMG! That’s your daughter?” #CheerNetflix — Tori (@ToriJoi) January 9, 2020

Spirit Varsity: we’re not worried about people with iPhones it’s not like a camera crew following one team’s journey to the tournament. *Doc crew not given permission to film inside tournament.*@netflix : Hold my beer *the following is from iPhone footage* #CheerNetflix pic.twitter.com/GHgR4JxKdI — Kelly Ruby (@Kruby18) January 12, 2020

Netflix can you please just announce a season 2 of Cheer, I can’t take this DELAY ANY LONGER!