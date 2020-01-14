Like many of you, I binge-watched the new Netflix series ‘Cheer’ over the weekend. Now, I’m deeply obsessed with both Navarro College and all the key cheerleaders on their cheer squad.

Obsessed to the level that I stalked them all down on social media to a) find out what they’re up to and b) follow them so I can now continually know what they’re up to, who they are dating and have cheer sequences filling up my Instagram feed until the end of time.

I figured maybe you, as a fellow Cheer enthusiast, would also like to know what your fave Navarro folks are doing in 2020. So I spent an entire morning writing this up for you. You’re welc.

1. Navarro College Cheerleading

First up, the Navarro College Cheerleading team. Right now, they’re in the middle of holding tryouts for the 2020 team – if you’re a) America-based and b) keen to suddenly quit whatever you do, head to Corsicana Texas and try out.

2. Monica Aldama

Coach and everyone’s dream mum Monica got inducted into the Navarro College Hall of Fame at the end of last year, you guys! WORTHY X 1000. Aside from that she’s still coaching at Navarro, and her daughter just turned 20.

3. Morgan Simianer

My fave gal Morgan is still doing her Navarro cheer thing, and has a ridiculously cute relationship going on too! Brad Markey is a baseball player and seems besotted with Morgan, AS SHE DESERVES. Treat her like a queen Brad or there will be hell to pay from me, all the way from Australia.

4. Allie Ross

Allie is also still at Navarro, but has been doing some cheer with Cheer Athletics as well. She has a bf too, Domanic Sorosjinda, who seems relatively new, and he’s also a cheerleader with Texas Tech.

5. Gabi Butler

Gabi is still an Insta-star with 779k+ followers. She’s still cheering for Top Gun Cheer in Miami, Florida. She also has a boyfriend, Jordan Brooks-Weiss, who plays football for Florida Atlantic.

6. Mackenzie “Sherbs” Sherburn

Sherbs! The talented flyer who, according to Morgan, made everything look easy and beautiful is still cheering, although now for Texas Tech.

7. La’Darius Marshall

My mood for 2020 has been enjoying some cheer camps and also enjoying becoming a WORLD CHAMPION with Cheer Athletics! He’s also put “public figure” on his Instagram account, as he should – someone give this guy a TV series immediately.

8. Jerry Harris

Jerry, he of the purest heart, is still cheering – for University of Louisville, where he ended up going after the series! YES, JERRY. He’s also doing some Cheer Athletics stuff too. What a star.

9. Lexi Brumback

Ok, so Lexi was absolutely the story I needed an update on – at the end of Cheer we saw her dumped from the team because she fucked up somehow – we’re not privy to the details, aside from that she was in a car and illegal substances were also in the car. We end the series with her back in the party scene, and it looks like she’s still there. Also, maybe MARRIED? The guy in this pic is tagged in her bio as “hubby”.

Good news – three days ago she posted an epic tumble tagged with “it’s comeback szn”. Hopefully that means the launch of Cheer on Netflix has inspired her to return to cheerleading.

10. Shannon Woolsey

Shannon is PEAK Instagram influencer, spruiking everything from a flat tummy app to weird athleisure brands. As far as I can tell she’s still at Navarro, but man is it a sift through a million #spon posts. Honey, be more selective!!