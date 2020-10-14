The cast of Charmed are officially beefing with the cast of the brand new Charmed reboot and lordy I may need to sit down while the kettle boils because this is some fkn tea right here.

Where does one even start with this feud apart from the fact that it’s kind of unreal to believe that it’s actually going down? I guess we need to start from the very beginning, so pour yourself a cuppa and get ready to go on an absolute rollercoaster of pettiness and conflict.

First off, Holly Marie Combs (Piper) and Rose McGowan (Paige) made a video answering fan questions and the reboot eventually came up when somebody mentioned how Netflix often suggests the reboot over the OG series that we all know and love.

“But it sucks!” said McGowan.

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that… I’m happy that people have jobs, but it can still suck.”

You can watch the video below, which was shared to Twitter with a caption blasting the OG cast for putting down the new POC cast.

Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), who is one of the new Charmed girls, saw this tweet above and absolutely clapped back at the original cast, saying that it was “pathetic” to see them act this way, and pointing out that the video is a form of “putting down other WOC.”

Our beloved Piper wasn’t going down without a fight though and called out the response with every inch of her soul, calling the reaction to the video “bullshit” and full of “derogatory accusations.”

Holly Marie Combs has voiced her dissatisfaction with the show since 2018 when it first came out, so this shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who stans the original Charmed.

Twitter users then began to emerge voicing their opinions, with some teaming up with the original girls, and others claiming that the new Charmed girls are just being targeted for being successful WOC.

To top it all off, one user responded to Holly Mary Combs’ response to Sarah Jeffery’s clap-back (God I need to lay down after this), calling BS on her saying that there are more important things in the world to care about.

This response, which you can peep below, was then retweeted by Sarah Jeffery herself, which is just absolutely delightful levels of shade.

And that’s a wrap folks, until someone decides to cast the next spell and escalate this whole thing some more.

