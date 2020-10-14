The cast of Charmed are officially beefing with the cast of the brand new Charmed reboot and lordy I may need to sit down while the kettle boils because this is some fkn tea right here.

Where does one even start with this feud apart from the fact that it’s kind of unreal to believe that it’s actually going down? I guess we need to start from the very beginning, so pour yourself a cuppa and get ready to go on an absolute rollercoaster of pettiness and conflict.

First off, Holly Marie Combs (Piper) and Rose McGowan (Paige) made a video answering fan questions and the reboot eventually came up when somebody mentioned how Netflix often suggests the reboot over the OG series that we all know and love.

“But it sucks!” said McGowan.

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that… I’m happy that people have jobs, but it can still suck.”

You can watch the video below, which was shared to Twitter with a caption blasting the OG cast for putting down the new POC cast.

It really doesn’t sit right with me that white women from the OG charmed consistently put down a new #Charmed with a POC cast.. you hate to see it… pic.twitter.com/wSINjs66Ie — For legal reasons, Not Deionte (@deionte_17) October 12, 2020

Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), who is one of the new Charmed girls, saw this tweet above and absolutely clapped back at the original cast, saying that it was “pathetic” to see them act this way, and pointing out that the video is a form of “putting down other WOC.”

Our beloved Piper wasn’t going down without a fight though and called out the response with every inch of her soul, calling the reaction to the video “bullshit” and full of “derogatory accusations.”

That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

There’s more important things happening in the world. Carry on. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

Did you watch the video of the moment making the media clickbait rounds? That’s not me going hard. I laughed. Trust. I’m well aware of the inequities in casting and what are still erroneously deemed as success making formulas. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 14, 2020

Holly Marie Combs has voiced her dissatisfaction with the show since 2018 when it first came out, so this shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who stans the original Charmed.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

Twitter users then began to emerge voicing their opinions, with some teaming up with the original girls, and others claiming that the new Charmed girls are just being targeted for being successful WOC.

1) Are we watching the same video? 2) If you get the chance to put your heart & soul into your show for 5-8yrs & then 10ish years later someone comes along & just redoes it without any respect to you and those who made the show-you not going to feel slightly upset in any way? — Janine ???? (@JanineCeline5) October 13, 2020

They spent 8 years on the show and produced it, and had no say when a reboot happened. They were the ones who got burned and have every right to be angry and find your version of it not so great. Sorry, most fans also don’t like the reboot because it’s so bad in comparison. — kstiglianese (@kstiglianese) October 13, 2020

I would still hate it even if they were white. The show isn’t even any good. It also supposedly has Latina sisters but like none of them are… so that’s a form of erasure too. — Fearless Diva (@AgentRose07) October 13, 2020

To top it all off, one user responded to Holly Mary Combs’ response to Sarah Jeffery’s clap-back (God I need to lay down after this), calling BS on her saying that there are more important things in the world to care about.

This response, which you can peep below, was then retweeted by Sarah Jeffery herself, which is just absolutely delightful levels of shade.

So wait a minute, you’re going to start something, record it, make it public and then when you get called out for being wrong suddenly there are more important things in the world? https://t.co/TTsXEEc85h pic.twitter.com/VMJg0IR0Bg — Leticia (@leticia_creates) October 13, 2020

And that’s a wrap folks, until someone decides to cast the next spell and escalate this whole thing some more.