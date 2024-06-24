Charli XCX Calls Out Fans Who’ve Been Chanting ‘Taylor Is Dead’ At Her Shows

Charli XCX has called out some very un-BRAT behaviour at her live shows, condemning fans who were chanting “Taylor [Swift] is dead” at a recent gig.

Taking to her social media on Sunday, Charli XCX responded to a post on X/Twitter that claimed her audiences in Brazil were “showing toxic behaviour” by repeating the chant at “concerts and events related to [her].”

The user pleaded with Charli to “do something about it”, adding that they don’t believe “that’s what music should be about.”

According to the post, fans were screaming “A Taylor morreu” — which translates from Portuguese to “Taylor is dead” — at Charli’s show at ZIGclub, São Paulo, on Saturday, prompting a fiery response from the “360” singer the following day.

“Can the people who do this please stop?” Charli wrote on her Instagram stories. “It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community.”

Charli said she “will not tolerate” the chant following a live show in Brazil. (Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram).

In what can only be read in the tone of a true BRAT who DGAF, Charli concluded the message by declaring she “will not tolerate” that kind of audience behaviour.

The response comes amid speculation that Swift and Charli have been feuding following the release of the latter’s latest album BRAT, which arrived following an iconic album rollout earlier this month.

Fans and amateur sleuths were quick to theorise — given the pair’s shared links to the band The 1975 — that the album track “Sympathy is a knife” makes reference to Swift.

Add in Swift’s supposed attempt to block BRAT on the UK music charts and you’ve got the kind of stan-ufactured beef that seemingly reared its head in Brazil.

For what it’s worth, Swift herself appears to be shaking it off, recently performing the England leg of her mammoth Eras Tour and involving everyone from Kim Kardashian, to Prince William and BF Travis Kelce in the process.

Meanwhile, Charli tapped Lorde for a remixed version of the BRAT song “Girl, so confusing”, which arrived amid a flurry of fanfare on Friday.

Image source: Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images, Instagram and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.