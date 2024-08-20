Charli xcx Stars In SKIMS Campaign Negating The Need To Guess The Colour Of Her Underwear

Say what you want about Miss Kimberly Kardashian but, boy, does she know how to lock in the celebrity of the moment to model for her shapewear brand SKIMS. And the latest It-Girl to dazzle for the brand is none other than brat icon Charli xcx.

Yes, that’s right, we don’t have to guess the colour of her underwear!!!! We know exactly what she’s got going on down there!!!!! What a time to be alive.

Full disclosure — she looks incredible. So incredible that I refuse to make these pictures smaller in a gallery format. Hope you understand.

I just… (Image: Charli xcx / Instagram / SKIMS)

It’s 9:52am and I am flustered. (Image: Charli xcx / Instagram / SKIMS)

Excuse me ma’am!!!! (Image: Charli xcx / Instagram / SKIMS)

Those puppies are soooo lucky. (Image: Charli xcx / Instagram / SKIMS)

In the pics, Charli is modelling the SKIMS’ minimalist cotton collection and says that the brand “empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat“.

“Shooting with Petra [Collins] for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute.”

The ephemeral, dreamy photoshoot was shot by Petra Collins, a prominent Canadian artist and photographer known for the way she captures women on film and is credited for being one of the biggest stylistic influences of the 2010s.

Remember that iconic pic of Addison Rae smoking a cigarette with her foot? That was our girl Petra.

“I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised,” she said in a statement.

As you’d expect, I’m not the only one freaking out over the gorgeous, brat-esque photoshoot.

Look, I’m sure people will say that this collab with Kim has something to do with some sort of beef with Taylor Swift but I just think it isn’t that deep. These partnerships go both ways to benefit both parties — Kim wants to capitalise on Charli’s hot celebrity moment, and Charli wants to use Kim’s platform to elevate her status too.

Everybody wins!!! Including us with these incredible pics. Cheers to that!!!!