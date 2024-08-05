After hearing the goss on what went down at Charli xcx‘s birthday party yesterday, FOMO has ravaged my body with the heat and power of a thousand suns. As a fellow Leo, I have never wanted to go to a party so badly. Thankfully, a few sneaky bartenders and party-goers have spilt the tea about what went down.

So, in an effort to soothe my sad, non-famous soul, let’s try and live vicariously through the happy snaps and the whispers circulating after the star-studded Leo event of the year.

All the confirmed celebs at Charli xcx’s birthday

When I say the event was star-studded, I truly mean it.

Here’s a list of all the celebrities confirmed to be in attendance: Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Glen Powell, Nelly Furtado, Lukas Gage, Lorde, Rachel Sennott, Addison Rae, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Anya Taylor Joy and Kim Petras.

Charli & Lorde working it out on the remix IRL

Charli and Lorde’s remix of “Girl, So Confusing” was a cultural shift — a true moment of female solidarity that spoke to the competitive nature of female friendship, anxiety and insecurity. And if we thought it couldn’t get any better, boy, were we proven wrong.

At Charli’s birthday bash, Lorde and birthday baby were dancing on tables to their collab, with the entire room cheering them on.

You know what’s not confusing? How fucking cool/sexy/incredible/Julia these two are.

Billie Eilish being cute with Nat Wolff

According to insider sources speaking to Instagram gossip guru Deuxmoi, Billie Eilish was spotted having some close and personal conversations with actor and musician Nat Wolff.

“Billie Eilish and Nat Wollf being very cute,” the insider said. Meanwhile, a commenter who claimed to be at the party said that the duo were “talking super closely” and that she “couldn’t tell if they were whispering or kissing”.

HOT!!!!

That guy from Paper Towns. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images) Bisexual icon. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Glen Powell looking pretty chatty with Gracie Abrams

According to one source at the party, actor Glen Powell and musician Gracie Abrams were in a corner flirting all night. But another insider told Deuxmoi that Powell made a super quick appearance before heading home.

Which one is it? I guess we’ll never know.

But rumour has it that Gracie Abrams is dating Gladiator star and short shorts enthusiast Paul Mescal. Pick your poison, I guess, but I’d go with thighs out Mescal any day of the week.

Gracie Abrams is so pretty!!!!! (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images) Glen Powell is giving old Hollywood in this pic. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! (this is Paul Mescal FYI)

(Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)

Lukas Gage getting his smooch on

Actor Lukas Gage is living the life I want to lead by apparently smooching up a storm at Charli xcx’s birthday.

Deuxmoi’s spies report that he was seen “making out with several people”.

However, Gage jokingly clapped back in the comments by writing: “grow up it was like 2 ppl!!”

(Image: Instagram / Lukas Gage)

READ MORE Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton Have Filed For Divorce After Just Six Months Of Marriage

Rosalía being … Rosalía?

This has to be my favourite tip-off of the whole evening. Apparently singer Rosalía was spotted being “very Rosalía”.

I’ll be honest with you all — I have no idea what that means — and it turns out I’m not the only one. Deuxmoi’s comment section was flooded by nosey nellies like me who wanted more clarification on what the fuck that meant.

Sadly, IRL Gossip Girl Deuxmoi is also confused, and replied: “I don’t [have any more info] because the email was sent anonymously but I showed it to someone who attended and they said it was accurate.”

I mean, of course. Thanks for nada!!!! Madre mia!!!!!

However, Rosalía also was papped bringing Charli the most 365 party girl gift possible — a bouquet of flowers stuffed with cigarettes. You can check out the iconic bunch here.

So, while I had hoped that my FOMO would be relieved by going through the goss, it turns out that it’s simply multiplied.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be blasting Brat from my desk and charging my crystals to manifest that one day I juuuussst might be able to attend one of Charli’s birthday bashes.