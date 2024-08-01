Charli xcx & Billie Eilish’s Guess Remix Just Dropped & It’s Officially Extended Brat Summer

It’s a wonderful day to be a bisexual brat because Charli xcx just released her “Guess” collab with Billie Eilish — and it goes HARD.

After some significant social media hype, Charli released a new version of the track from her cvnty album Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs featuring a whole verse by Billie. And, as a little extra treat, the dynamic duo released a clip for the song too.

Tag yourself!!! I’ll happily be the underwear they’re stepping on!!! (Image: Youtube / Guess featuring Billie Eilish)

In the video, Charli is at a house party slaying, as per usual. Before long, the party starts to become overrun with hot people and underwear. A weekend dream? I think so.

Suddenly, Miss Thing Billie Eilish smashes through the walls of an excavator loaded to the brim with more undergarments before launching into her own verse on the dance track.

Soon enough, it’s raining panties of all shapes, sizes, colours and materials. Charli and Billie become mountaineers, climbing the tower of underwear piling up in the streets. It’s iconic, it’s sexy, it’s BRAT!!!!

But don’t take my word for it, have a look at the cunty little clip below!!!!

Okay, okay, let’s all take a hot second to unwind from the bisexual panic.

You good? Me too.

If the clip wasn’t brilliant enough, the credits reveal that the copious amount of underwear wasn’t just tossed away after the shoot. Instead, all of the unworn undergarments were donated to survivors of domestic violence through the charity I Support The Girls.

Naturally, fans were just as stoked with the track and accompanying clip as I was.

EXACTLY! Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Happy Friday everyone, I feel like this is just what we needed to have a lacy little Leo weekend. God speed!!!!