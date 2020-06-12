Whether you love TikTok, or loathe the app with a passion, you can’t deny how influential the app is right now, particularly when it comes to setting music trends and kickstarting the careers of many up-and-coming artists. You only have to look at recent Billboard #1s like Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Savage’ and Doja Cat‘s ‘Say So’ – two tunes who arguably gained traction through viral TikTok trends – as proof of this.

So it’s no surprise, really, that record labels are throwing stacks of cash at TikTok’s most-followed users to create dances alongside their roster’s tunes.

This is particularly true during COVID times, Rolling Stone reported, as labels are finding themselves with a bit of extra cash lying around. “So many dollars that would have been spent on moving an artist around for promo visits, for production costs around a TV performance, for an award show performance, those are not expenses that we’re currently taking on,” Tarek Al-Hamdouni, Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing at RCA Recordsm, told the publication. “We’re definitely starting to move a lot of funds into the digital space.”

According to Rolling Stone, Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most followed user (who boasts a staggering 62.5 million followers and 4.3 billion likes), can charge anywhere between $25k-40k USD per sponsored post. That’s many people’s annual salary in one TikTok dance. Sheesh. Your shout for the avo smash, Charli.

If this latest figure hasn’t inspired you to start brushing up on your moves and finessing your lip-syncs, I simply don’t know what will.

Now, if you don’t mind, I have dances to learn.