Chappell Roan Delivers Scathing Smackdown To Creepy Fans On TikTok & Brava, Diva, Brava

Emerging pop icon Chappell Roan has taken to TikTok to give fans a wake-up call about appropriate etiquette after encountering inappropriate behaviour from fans who have formed a parasocial relationship with her — and all I can say to this absolute smackdown is brava.

The 26-year-old Midwest Princess shared two videos on the platform on Monday in which she asked her fans to imagine seeing a “random woman on the street”.

“Would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ And [when] she’s like, ‘No, what the fuck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady, would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?” Chappell — whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — said.

“Would you would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?” she continued.

“This is a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person? Assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?

“I’m a random bitch. You’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second.”

Chappel continued in the second video where she slammed the normalisation and acceptance of celebrities’ boundaries being crossed by fans simply due to their career.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job that does not make it okay, that doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it, it doesn’t mean I like it,” she continued.

“I don’t want whatever the fuck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to. Whenever you see a celebrity, I don’t give a fuck if you think it’s selfish for me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s fucking weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour.”

At the time of writing — one hour after posting – the videos have racked up over 1.5 million views respectively. But it’s not the first time that the 26-year-old has spoken out about feeling uncomfortable with fan encounters during her meteoric rise to fame.

In an interview on TikTok star Drew Afualo‘s podcast Comment Section, Chappell reflected on how she missed the anonymous side of her life before she became a household name with girls, gays and theys around the world.

“Drugs in public. That’s what I miss. Rolling up, being a fucking freak at the bar, or making out with someone at the bar…I miss frolicking, obviously, because now I’m too self-conscious to frolic. I miss being in Forever 21 and not being judged,” she said, in a quote that I hope goes down in history.

During the interview, Chappell admitted that while she goes out in disguise, the way people interact with her has changed in a really frightening way.

“People have started to be freaks — like, follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit,” she said.

Chappell is quick to acknowledge how lucky she is to be making an income doing what she loves. However, I think it is more than fair for her to establish boundaries with her fans. After using TikTok as a tool to build her fanbase during COVID, I can only imagine the parasocial relationships people have with her.

Her straight-up smackdown is a reminder that celebrities we’ve never met are not our friends, no matter how much you think you know about them. It’s always important to be polite and respectful of anyone you meet — even if they have millions of followers on social media.