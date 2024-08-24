Chappell Roan Sets Firm Boundaries With Fans In Instagram Statement: ‘Women Don’t Owe You Shit’

Chappell Roan has had enough and is making it clear to fans that they need to respect her boundaries.

The Midwest Princess released a seven-slide Instagram Post telling fans that she has been experiencing “too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions” and she needs to “draw lines and set boundaries.”

She said, “I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit… I chose this career path because I love music and honouring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

(Image: Chappell Roan/ Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Chappell has spoken about her struggles with “creepy” fans. In a TikTok video earlier in the week, she said, “I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That doesn’t make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it, doesn’t mean I like it. I don’t want whatever the fuck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.”

The ‘Good Luck Babe’ singer has quickly risen to fame in last year after a decade of working on what she calls her “project” — AKA the music and persona of Chappell Roan. Her crowds at festivals have broke records with nearly 80,000 turned out for her set at Lollapalooza and her Gov Ball performance as the Statue Of Liberty almost broke the internet.

But after going viral for many of her iconic performances, she shared a vulnerable moment with fans at a show admitting that her “career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up.”

In her Instagram statement she talks about fans that seem entitled to her whenever they see her on the street.

She said, “When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press… I am at work. Any other circumstance, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out. I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they’re expressing admiration.”

(Image: Chappell Roan/X)

Chappell says that she’s talking about a specific type of fan. She explains, “Predatory behaviour (disguised as “superfan” behaviour) that has become normalised because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past. Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

When Chappell first talked about her discomfort with overbearing fans on TikTok, many took to the internet to share their disappointment with the singer claiming that this was part of the musician life that she herself had chosen.

But to this, Chappell says, “I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed.”

Chappell’s dreams are simple. She says she wants to, “Love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theatre, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do.”

Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo on stage together. (Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In her statement she asked fans to stop making so many assumptions about her and most importantly to stop touching her. She wants people to stop “being weird to [her] family and friends” and to not call her Kayleigh (her given name).

“I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life.”

(Image: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Fans have rushed to support their favourite artist on X (formerly Twitter) and are grateful for the way she’s stuck up for herself.

One user wrote, “I think that this is what we need in the music industry. Someone real and not afraid to say what she needs to say. Chappell deserves to be safe and feel safe I’m literally so happy she is starting this.”

(Image: @faintestsmile/X)

Another said, “It’s such a shame she even needs to explain herself in the first place. she’s setting proper boundaries for herself and yet people will still find a reason to be hateful.”

(Image: @PoleElle/X)

Chappell has turned comments off on her post, stating “I’m not looking for anyone’s response. This isn’t a group conversation.”

She says, “I understand that this is jarring to hear from a person in my position. I’m not afraid of the consequences for demanding respect.”

Lead image: Getty Images