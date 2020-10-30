Ahhh, Twitter. By far the messiest social media platform in existence. That little blue bird has opened up the gates to so much fuckery, it’s hard to think of where we would be without it.

Over the years we have seen so much shade, deplorability and out of pocket behaviour from our favourite celebrities on Twitter. The best part is, most of these wild tweets haven’t even been deleted, and are still up online for us to gawk at. Talk about messy.

In the best interest of the public, I have put together some of the wildest celeb tweets that I still cannot believe exist. These are the moments in time that truly keep me alive.

Rihanna Versus Ciara: Twitter For Blackberry

It’s hard to believe Rihanna was as vocal on Twitter as she was, these days, it seems she only appears on social media to promote a new product. The messiness is truly behind her, but alas, this kills me.

The feud began when Ciara appeared on Fashion Police and had this to say about Rihanna:

“I ran into her recently at a party. She wasn’t the nicest. It’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done in fashion. It wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”

To which Rihanna replied on Twitter, “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u?” Honestly, iconic.

Kim Kardashian: Kowabunga Dudettes!

kowabunga dudettes. i'm so pumped to be on this surfing kick. who else surfs out there? gnarly day in the h2o. ridin waves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2010

I truly cannot believe an adult human unironically wrote this. Art.

Bhad Bhabie: FWU For Trying

One must scream at this. The ultimate offering in hilarious celeb tweets.

Martha Stewart: The Iconic R

What was Martha Stewart trying to tell us in 2010? Some things we may never have the answers to.

Frankie Muniz: I Can Be A Purse

This was a cultural reset. A cultural reset. Important to note that Frankie Muniz is a goldmine for messy tweets, I had to just pick one.

Britney Spears: Global Warming

Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 10, 2011

Pure chaos. We can’t help but stan.

Miley Cyrus: Hunger Games

The raw petty energy that emanated off of 2013. Honestly, take me back, those were the golden days.

Lana Del Rey Telling Azealia Banks To Pull Up

I truly do not have enough time to recap the entire Azealia Banks versus Lana Del Rey feud, but just know that it ended when Lana essentially told Banks that she can pull up at any time for a beating.

I cannot endorse violence, but mama this is entertainment in its rawest form.

Justin Bieber: Rhode Island

No words. Just smile and wave.

Chris Pratt: Real Himbo Hours

Something about this tweet channels real dumb himbo energy, and I love it.

Rihanna: Being A Messy Queen Again

So Teyana Taylor and Rihanna dabbled in some beef back in the day, which basically started when RiRi literally just made fun of Taylor out of nowhere.

The feud ended in Rihanna just amping up the pettiness with this iconic response:

Tweeting “I hate broke bitches” and then putting your net worth up in your header? Iconic.

Zayn Malik: Chief Of Messy Celeb Tweets

@CalvinHarris so i suggest you calm your knickers before them dentures fall out — zayn (@zaynmalik) August 17, 2015

Zayn Malik was truly Captain Twitter fingers back in the day, even coming for Calvin Harris at one point.

The whole beef started when Malik retweeted things about how Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift approach the music industry different. Naturally, Swift’s BF Harris jumped in to defend, and the rest is history.

This Tweet here is still up, however, and boy is it a mess.

Rita Ora: Her Most Significant Pop Culture Moment To Date

Needless to say, Rita received just over 1,300 retweets, which probably wasn’t the desired result of this publicity stunt.

The cover-up, however, was truly glorious to behold. Celebrities need to be taken off Twitter.

Halsey: Mess x 2

Pitchfork gave Halsey an absolutely scathing review of her album Manic, to which she replied that she wishes the Pitchfork office building collapsed.

It reached a new level of awkward when fans pointed out that Pitchfork’s office is in One World Trade Centre… as in, the skyscraper built after 9/11…. as in… yeah.

Also, this speaks for itself. Huge mess. Sometimes celeb tweets should just not exist <3.

Melania Trump: This Tweet That Changed The World

What is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/rFufrgMb — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 10, 2012

I’ll admit, this tweet is literally my mousepad. It really gets you wondering. What IS she thinking?

Couldn’t Do This List Without Azealia Banks

Patron saint of messy celeb tweets, Azealia Banks, has made some absolutely abhorrent posts in her time, so it was hard to pick one that is actually safe to put up.

Naturally, I would’ve chosen the Grimes beef slash billionaire house hostage saga, which is WILD, but that all happened on Instagram. This tweet however is completely cooked.

Gina Rodriguez: Mama Let’s Research

Mama let’s research still sends me into orbit to this day.