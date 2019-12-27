The headline really hits the nail on the head here. Channing Tatum is, according to sources, on a celebrity dating app called Raya. Said app has been described as “elite”, so colour me bloody intrigued.

The Magic Mike star recently split from Jessie J after about a year together, which surprised me because a) oh no and b) oh, I completely forgot they were a thing. According to different sources, the breakup was amicable and the two remain friends. There really isn’t much else to it. Anywho, Us Weekly report that Channing’s put himself back out there, via Raya. How do Us Weekly know? The publication’s apparently seen his profile, thanks to its many mysterious sources.

Channing’s Raya profile reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” with a shrug emoji. I just – how would you even react? ‘Cos I’d just assume he was a bot.

Now, I don’t know about you lot but I am absolutely fascinated with Raya. How does it work? Is it literally just Tinder for rich people? WELL, upon Googling it I found out you actually have to apply for admission, which doesn’t even guarantee entry. There’s also a membership fee, currently set at USD $7.99 per month. Raya describes itself as “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.” The Cut wrote an article about it a couple of years back, and according to the writer’s experience, the first profile she came across may or may not have belonged to Patrick Schwarzenegger. Normal.

Like any other dating app, Raya has a number of guidelines. One of them says members must not “have consistent displays of excessive shows of wealth”. So yeah, Tinder for rich people.

Back to Channing, another source told Us Weekly that his profile song on Raya is Brown Sugar by D’Angelo. What an absolute vibe for one Mr Channing Tatum.