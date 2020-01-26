Channing Tatum and Jessie J are one of the most delightfully unexpected celebrity pairings of recent times – they started dating in 2018, but then appeared to call things off late last year.

As of this weekend, though, they seem to be back on, with Tatum posting a series of cute and downright thirsty photos of the singer to Instagram.

It all started Friday night, when he posted a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss, while wearing inflatable unicorn ears and horns.

Things got a little more serious from there, when he posted a photo of her looking like the majestic figurehead of some sort of ship, captioned “sculpture of magic”.

The two were in LA this weekend and attended the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year event honoring Aerosmith, so it seems they’re more than happy to take the relationship public once again.

The couple got together after Channing Tatum split from his wife Jenna Dewan in April of 2018, and Jessie J said that at first, all the media attention made the relationship tough going.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other,” she said, saying that they were photographed together before they had even really out where their relationship was going.

“We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”