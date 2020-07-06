Raise your hand if you feel personally victimised by Chad and Sophie’s ONE MONTH ANNIVERSARY on tonight’s episode of Big Brother. *raises hand through the fucking ROOF*

Do I hate love? Maybe a little. But I’m sure I’m not alone in absolutely despising month anniversaries.

Happy 1 month anniversary Chad and Sophie. #BBAU ???? pic.twitter.com/65nsOFea3X — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) July 6, 2020

By definition, an anniversary is “the date on which an event took place or an institution was founded in a previous year.”

YEAR. An anniversary is an ANNUAL event. A-N-N-U-A-L. You get one per year. That’s it. None of this six month anniversary bullshit. And absolutely none of this “we’ve been kinda sorta dating for one month on a reality TV show but everyone knows this is all just for views and we won’t even date on the outside” nonsense.

Make it stop! I’m begging you.

Thankfully, I’m not the only person who cringed harder than ever before at the one-month anniversary nonsense.

Yuck one month anniversary showmance bullshiiiiit Nance hot dude wouldn't look twice #BigBrotherAU #bbau #bigbrother2020 — Starlet_Soreskin (@SSoreskin) July 6, 2020

Much like Dan & Anna’s love story that we simply cannot give half a shit about, nobody wants to watch Sophie and Chad sipping champers in the backyard.

Chad and Sophie's 'love story' is not the ratings winner #bbau thinks it is pic.twitter.com/WXOcYTGYlH — Glitter Trash ☔️???? (@GlitterTrash3) July 6, 2020

Look, I know it’s been a while since Bachie graced our screens, but this isn’t what we signed up for Big Brother.

this showmance between chad and sophie is so cringe, they're literally 2 boring people with legit no personality #bbau — honey ⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@doolyprk) July 6, 2020

Make it stop.

the chad/sophie focus is becoming a bit much imo. #bbau — Alisha. (@Lisheon) July 6, 2020

Can we please hurry up and get to the drama that’ll undoubtedly unfold when it comes out that Chad or Sophie have a partner on the outside?

Chad going all IN on Sophie since he realized he won’t be able to see his American girlfriend for a long ass time…. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/bVfUBxpgBQ — Corey ☮️ (@coreyants) July 6, 2020

Chads LA girlfriend watching him celebrate his 1 month anniversary like: ???????????? #BBAU — Georja ???? (@ItsGeorjaaa) July 6, 2020

Now obviously we don’t know for sure that Chad has a girlfriend, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from being UPSET about it.

Travel restrictions during a global pandemic are NOT a good reason to cheat on your LA GF, Chad… ???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/PPpdG9DR8B — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) July 6, 2020

I swear, they better be dropping Chad's LA GF in as an intruder to spice things up… ???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/FJVK2kGjcs — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) July 6, 2020

But perhaps the only person who despises this more than I do is Casey herself, who looks like she’s quite literally about to throw hands over it.

Sophie and Chad are going to come back inside to find their car tyres slashed and bitch scrawled across the windscreen. Casey will have no idea how it happened. #BBAU — Peter Morton (@petermortonidau) July 6, 2020