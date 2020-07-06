Raise your hand if you feel personally victimised by Chad and Sophie’s ONE MONTH ANNIVERSARY on tonight’s episode of Big Brother. *raises hand through the fucking ROOF*

Do I hate love? Maybe a little. But I’m sure I’m not alone in absolutely despising month anniversaries.

By definition, an anniversary is “the date on which an event took place or an institution was founded in a previous year.”

YEAR. An anniversary is an ANNUAL event. A-N-N-U-A-L. You get one per year. That’s it. None of this six month anniversary bullshit. And absolutely none of this “we’ve been kinda sorta dating for one month on a reality TV show but everyone knows this is all just for views and we won’t even date on the outside” nonsense.

Make it stop! I’m begging you.

Thankfully, I’m not the only person who cringed harder than ever before at the one-month anniversary nonsense.

Much like Dan & Anna’s love story that we simply cannot give half a shit about, nobody wants to watch Sophie and Chad sipping champers in the backyard.

Look, I know it’s been a while since Bachie graced our screens, but this isn’t what we signed up for Big Brother.

Make it stop.

Can we please hurry up and get to the drama that’ll undoubtedly unfold when it comes out that Chad or Sophie have a partner on the outside?

Now obviously we don’t know for sure that Chad has a girlfriend, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from being UPSET about it.

But perhaps the only person who despises this more than I do is Casey herself, who looks like she’s quite literally about to throw hands over it.

