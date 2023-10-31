Celeste Barber Has Revealed On Insta That Her Show Wellmania Has Been Cancelled After One Szn

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has confirmed that her Netflix series Wellmania has sadly not been renewed for a new season. And as you’d expect, Celeste isn’t too jazzed about the decision.

The comedian posted to her Instagram to break the news to her fans who had been asking about the show’s fate.

“Hi friends, I just wanted to check in and give you a little update to let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season. Netflix said it’s something about numbers. Sure,” she said.

“I thought it smashed it but I don’t understand how it works. Thank you for the love and support around the show. The way it was received was so overwhelming.

“A lot of you said to me you saw yourself in my character and wanted to see more of her but this industry is kind of bullshit. So go and watch Friends, but maybe not on Netflix though,” she quipped.

On her Instagram Stories, Celeste shared an old post which showed the Wellmania poster alongside some pretty impressive Netflix stats. According to the post, the show had reached number 7 in the top-watched series on the platform.

Not too fkn shabby, if you ask me.

(Image Source: Instagram / @celestebarber)

In the comments, fellow celebs and fans of the show were pretty bummed by the news with many telling her to take the show to other platforms.

“WHAAAAATTTT?!?!” said The Masked Singer panellist and all-around golden gal Chrissy Swan.

“We love you,” wrote The Good Place star Jameela Jamil.



American actress Sharon Stone even showed her support in the comments. Here is her comment in all its typo-filled glory: “Well I think u r GANGSTER AND ALL THINGS FAB 😍 keep going and I haven’t been renewed in decades so 😂 who really cares Keep being AMAXING AND SEE YOU OUT THERE IN FAB LAND 👏👏👏👏👏👏🔥”

(Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold/ WireImage)

While the decision to not go ahead with the show is disappointing, she still has her own comedy special on the platform called Fine, Thanks. Plus, Celeste is super smart, talented and funny. I bet she’ll find another opportunity faster than you can say tits.

Thankfully, you can still watch Season One of Wellmania on Netflix.