Celeste Barber has been the most recent victim to Instagram and its cooked algorithms that discriminate against different body types, after fans have found that they cannot share her latest posts to their story without a warning.

Last Friday, Aussie comedian and actor Celeste Barber, who has built a massive following for herself with her iconic posts that tear down double standards in the media and poke fun at celebrity social media presences, put up a pic that reproduced a posed shot from model Candice Swanepoel.

The pic was a part of the recent #CelesteChallengeAccepted tag, which encourages people to feel free in their bodies and duplicate “perfect” celeb pics. Fans however quickly noticed that whenever they attempted to share the image, they were met with a message from Instagram that said the picture “goes against our community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity.”

Now the main reason this is causing a stir is the fact that when it comes to the original image with Candice Swanepoel, Instagram did not say a thing, despite her picture showing the exact same amount of nudity as Barber’s parody. This is just another example in the pile of the social media app discriminating against bodies that are not thin and White.

“Hey Instagram, sort out your body-shaming standards, guys,” Barber wrote on her Instagram story.

“It’s 2020. Catch up.”

The caption sat above a reshare of a fan’s screenshot which showed how Instagram rejected their attempt to share Barber’s image.

Instagram censored one of these photos but not the other. We must ask why | Instagram | The Guardian https://t.co/Hwf0DLM4Qd — Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) October 19, 2020

Barber’s picture has already had a major effect on those who have seen it, with fans sharing how incredible it is to see someone so happy in their body sharing images that make them feel good.

“You make me feel normal, acceptable and you give me the way to feel beautiful whatever I am,” one fan wrote.

“I fucking love that she shows her body with no filters or anything just how she wants and what she wants,” wrote another.

As noted by The Guardian, this isn’t the first time this year that Instagram has done this. Back in June, plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams had her post entirely removed by the app for alleged nudity.

This then triggered a Change.org petition and the hashtag #IWantToSeeNyome, and began a movement against Instagram to take a closer look at their censoring of plus-size and non-White bodies.

Come on Insta, let’s get with the times.