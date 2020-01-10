I’m not sure if I bring you this story with happiness or a deep feeling of envy but Celeste Barber has lived out the fantasies of many of us by being hugged by both Chris and Liam Hemsworth at the same time (!!!) at a bushfire benefit in Byron Bay. Yep, Celeste Barber, not you (or me) was the meat in a Hemsworth Hoagie.

The Hemsworth brothers and Celeste joined the likes of Bernard Fanning, Kram, Wolfmother, Elsa Pataky, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers, and a whole bunch more at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay for the Make It Rain events, raising funds for the north coast’s Rural Fire Service division, where Celeste and Chris MC’d a night each.

Watch the moment Celeste orders a Hemsworth Sandwich after taking all their cash in their pockets ($105) below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth fanforever (@my_liam_hemsworth_love) on Jan 9, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

What a play. I simply have to respect the quick thinking here.

I mean I’d ask how much it would set me back to get sandwiched in a cuddle by both of my husbands, Liam and Chris, but considering Celeste has single-handedly raised nearly $50million for fire relief, I’m not sure I can afford it anyway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth fanforever (@my_liam_hemsworth_love) on Jan 9, 2020 at 5:51pm PST

I’m genuinely feeling Celeste’s entire energy in this series of photos. Deep down in my soul.

Celeste also got on tambourine duties with Jet later in the night to smash out Are You Gonna Be My Girl? and tbh she’s genuinely just living her best life and letting her hair down after what’s been a horrible couple of weeks for her and her family.

So please, just sit back and enjoy scrolling through this content of the Make It Rain events, and look if you have to photoshop your head over Celeste’s, I’m not about to judge you for it.