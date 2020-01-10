I’m not sure if I bring you this story with happiness or a deep feeling of envy but Celeste Barber has lived out the fantasies of many of us by being hugged by both Chris and Liam Hemsworth at the same time (!!!) at a bushfire benefit in Byron Bay. Yep, Celeste Barber, not you (or me) was the meat in a Hemsworth Hoagie.
The Hemsworth brothers and Celeste joined the likes of Bernard Fanning, Kram, Wolfmother, Elsa Pataky, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers, and a whole bunch more at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay for the Make It Rain events, raising funds for the north coast’s Rural Fire Service division, where Celeste and Chris MC’d a night each.
Watch the moment Celeste orders a Hemsworth Sandwich after taking all their cash in their pockets ($105) below.
What a play. I simply have to respect the quick thinking here.
I mean I’d ask how much it would set me back to get sandwiched in a cuddle by both of my husbands, Liam and Chris, but considering Celeste has single-handedly raised nearly $50million for fire relief, I’m not sure I can afford it anyway.
I’m genuinely feeling Celeste’s entire energy in this series of photos. Deep down in my soul.
Celeste also got on tambourine duties with Jet later in the night to smash out Are You Gonna Be My Girl? and tbh she’s genuinely just living her best life and letting her hair down after what’s been a horrible couple of weeks for her and her family.
So please, just sit back and enjoy scrolling through this content of the Make It Rain events, and look if you have to photoshop your head over Celeste’s, I’m not about to judge you for it.
Aussie Legend Rocker the only and only Tex Perkins giving The useless prime ministers in the world the finger! Time for @scottmorrisonmp to pull his finger out and do more on climate change! The concerts were the idea of Tex to help fund the Firies here in NSW! Get on the auction page and throw some cash in! @celestebarber your a Aussie Legend for your part in helping “Make it rain “ Rocking For the Firies 2020! Aussie music royalty team up last nite for a bushfire fundraiser concerts! Rock artists Bernard Fanning & Ian Haug & ARC ripped it up at The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay for this very special event in the heart of Byron Bay to raise money for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades. ????©Childsphotos #celestebarber #byronbay #wolfmother #makeitrainconcert #makeitrain #australianbushfires @nswrfs @andrewjstockdale @officialwolfmother @celestebarber #texperkins #youami #grinspoon #kram #aussierock #beastsofbourbon #jettheband #borisjohnson
Night one for the Make it Rain Fundraiser for the firies. The totally legend Celeste Barber was MC for the first night. @ & Ian Haug, Wolfmother, Tex Perkins , ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Ashley Naylor – Official Jackson Carroll, , Monica Frances Tonight's going to be MASSIVE!!! . . . #Makeitrain #fundraiser #merrycrisis #byronbay #commongroundbyronbay #festivalphotographer #livemusic #lismorephotographer #eventphotographer #supportlivemusic #australianfestival #livemusicphotographer #canon #team-canon #htbarp #musicjunkie #canoncollectiveofficial #canonaustralia #audioloveofficial #canon5dm4 #tamron #ilovemusic #canoncollective
Last night was massive featuring some of the biggest muso’s in Aussie music, some local legends & queen @celestebarber on MC duties all getting together for one helluva good cause. Let’s MAKE IT RAIN again tonight with all proceeds going to the NSW RFS. ???? @lisa_g_photography & @kirrapendergast