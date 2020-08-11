A celebrity stylist has spilled a heap of tea about the celebs she’s worked with, revealing which ones were angels and which were, well, demons, for want of a better word.

The stylist, whose name is Tamaran, started by dishing on Jennifer Lopez and it… wasn’t great.

“I knew this one for years. There’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress,” she said of JLo.

“In order to talk to JLo you can’t look at her. In order to talk to her you have to talk to God.”

Tamaran also had some “not nice” things to say about one Jessica Alba, saying: “If 2020 was an attitude it would be Jessica Alba…she’s not nice.

“She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and] she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you.”

She also used the 2020 analogy when discussing former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, a known pain in the ass in the industry.

“If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl,” she said. “Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad.”

She then went to town on Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp, whom she worked with for a year.

“There’s some celebrities who pay, some who take forever to pay, and some who just don’t pay because they think their name is enough. And out of the Pitch Perfect cast, that was Alexis Knapp,” Tamaran said.

Tamaran helped put together Knapp’s outfit for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

“This was one of the most difficult looks to put together … Whilst being fitted in this dress, Alexis decided it would be wonderful to eat a slice of chocolate ice cream cake. Part of the cake melted onto the dress, and guess who had to clean it? Oh, but it gets better…”

Tamaran revealed that a designer had lent Knapp USD$1300 worth of jewellery to wear on the red carpet and when it came time to return the jewels, Tamaran scoffs, “let’s just say that she couldn’t find it”.

Alexis Knapp in Pitch Perfect.

To make matters worse, Knapp expected their services to be free of charge.

“When my boss asked for payment, Alexis responded with, ‘I needed to pay you?’” Tamaran said.

You’ll be happy to know that not all celebs are dicks, however, as she went on to list the ones who are decent human beings.

She described country music singer Carrie Underwood as “the sweetest woman on the planet.”

“[Underwood] looked into my eyes and said ‘thank you, please, and have a good day,’” Tamaran recalled, also praising Modern Family star Ariel Winter, who she said “is actually a really sweet girl. So was her family.”

Earthbound angel, Selena Gomez. (Credit: Getty)

Selena Gomez also got a shout out for being “one of the most professional human beings in the industry. She actually acknowledges you and thanks you for your time and work.”

At least some members of Hollywood aren’t total dicks.