Sydney is a great city – it’s pretty, there are lots of nice beaches and parks, everyone is obsessed with walking in activewear.

But nothing is as peak Sydney as these people, who are currently having a custody battle over… a cavoodle.

No offence but cavoodles are easily the worst dog, they are boring, have no personality and if your dog gets into a park scrap with one, you can bet your life on the owner screaming, picking their dog up like a baby and then telling you their lawyers will be in touch – even though their dumb dog was off lead and all up in your dog’s face like the idiot it is.

Sorry but it’s true.

This is why it does not shock us in the slightest to learn that it’s a cavoodle in the centre of a custody battle, not, say, a staffy.

The case was filed in the NSW District Court, and is between three people – two plaintiffs and a defendant – who is being sued over Oscar, the cavoodle.

It’s not JUST about Oscar – the plaintiffs are also seeking orders to restrain allegedly defamatory statements being made by the defendant in the future, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The comments coming out of the courts are WILD.

NSW District Court Judge Judith Gibson said in a judgement on August 20 “the parties’ legal representatives tell me that Oscar … is a social media celebrity, with more than 10,000 followers on Instagram”.

It gets better.

“They add that Oscar’s social media posts, which include photographs of his social activities (such as a trip to the opera wearing a tuxedo), are keenly awaited by those followers,” Judge Gibson continued.

SORRY, WHAT.

Judge Gibson said that the plaintiffs sought to declare Oscar was owned by them, while the defendant is also seeking damages for Oscar’s seeks damages “detention”.

In an absolutely wild turn of events, the case has now been transferred to the NSW Supreme Court. THE SUPREME COURT.

Judge Gibson addressed the weirdness of this, saying “it may seem a very minor matter for the Supreme Court to be troubled by a dispute about a dog, even a celebrity dog with its own Instagram account, but there would appear to be no alternative.”

Basically, because Oscar’s value in monetary terms and cost of his upkeep may have exceeded a $20,000 limit, it wasn’t clear whether the district court had jurisdiction.

Peak Sydney 2020 is a custody battle over a cavoodle reaching the NSW Supreme Court, you guys.