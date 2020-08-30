I interrupt your usual programming with a special announcement: Cats (2019) is officially on streaming services. I REPEAT, CATS (2019) IS ON STREAMING SERVICES.

If lockdown has you wishing you could go back to a simpler time when Jason Derulo told us his giant penis was edited out of a movie that also starred our lord and saviour Dame Judi Dench, well you’re in luck because Cats is available for your streaming pleasure on Binge.

It was widely regarded as one of the worst movies of 2019, despite Jason Derulo (bless his cotton socks) genuinely believing it was going to change the world.

But even the worst bits of 2019 are still miles ahead of the absolute dumpster fire that has been 2020 (and it’s not even close to being over yet).

So why not treat yourself to a cheeky margarita and a late night date with the feline-form of our beloved Jason Derulo? It is truly what we all deserve for making it this far in 2020.

It’s the movie that taught us the valuable lesson that cats absolutely, under no circumstances should ever have human faces. To quote former Prime Minister Julia Gillard “not now, not ever.”

Oh, and the best bit? It’s on Binge – aka the only streaming service that’s new enough that you *probably* haven’t exhausted your free trial yet. So there’s really nothing stopping you from copping a two-week free trial to binge Cats on repeat.