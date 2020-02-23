It’s a Sunday night, which means we’re back in MAFS land for another glorious week of reality TV bullshit.

Our sweet angels Josh and Cathy had a bit of a bad time after Hayley touched his arm.

Obviously, Cathy’s trust issues reared their heads, which Twitter could instantly relate to. We’ve all been there, darl.

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Josh didn’t actually do anything wrong, and was well within his rights to defend himself.

It’s a position we’ve all been in before. You let your insecurities run rampant and you maybe *slightly* overreact and then look like you’re unstable AF. Honestly, I feel for Cathy. It’s a tough gig coming to terms with your trust issues in a new relationship.

We love this couple, we’re ROOTING for them.

Twitter was pretty stoked that Cathy was mature enough to speak about her insecurities, and explain why Josh’s comments made her uncomfortable.

Cathy and Josh are so REAL. These are real people problems and they’re working through it like absolute champions.

Honestly, it seems like these two really want to make this work.

Channel 9, if you’re about to show me these guys breaking up in a few episodes time, I will cry like a baby.

Thankfully, the two of them both voted to ‘stay’, so we get at least another week of their love story.

Cathy, Josh, we’re rooting for you. Don’t let us down!

