It’s a Sunday night, which means we’re back in MAFS land for another glorious week of reality TV bullshit.

Tonight on #MAFS:

Everyone hates everyone but will stay on for another week of misery for the chance of an offer to be a nova babe pic.twitter.com/XJUnh5gskq — Courtney (@thatwitchx) February 23, 2020

Our sweet angels Josh and Cathy had a bit of a bad time after Hayley touched his arm.

This is on Cathy mostly, you can’t express that you’re jealous of someone talk to other women AT A DINNER PARTY. That’s what you do at a dinner party, plus the topic of conversation was relationships. #MAFS — Daryl (@xwickedmindx) February 23, 2020

Obviously, Cathy’s trust issues reared their heads, which Twitter could instantly relate to. We’ve all been there, darl.

Josh and Cathy will overcome this. It will be a big learning point for Cathy #mafsau #mafs — Yasmin Marie (@Yasmin_MarieB) February 23, 2020

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Josh didn’t actually do anything wrong, and was well within his rights to defend himself.

Totally get where Cathy is coming from but then josh has a point as well #MAFS — elyse (@elysevw) February 23, 2020

Cathy is cute af but seriously josh has done fuck all wrong to bring this reaction #MAFS #MAFSAU — Sinbad (@Sinbadf4w) February 23, 2020

It’s a position we’ve all been in before. You let your insecurities run rampant and you maybe *slightly* overreact and then look like you’re unstable AF. Honestly, I feel for Cathy. It’s a tough gig coming to terms with your trust issues in a new relationship.

And there it is Cathy has trust issues from cheating ex’s I totally get that. #MAFS — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) February 23, 2020

#MAFS Oh Cathy Australia just wants you to pic.twitter.com/H3XZFsRZbJ — Sussie Jae (@SussanJae) February 23, 2020

How can Josh be supportive when Cathy is accusing him of flirting and not trusting him? She’s projecting her feelings towards her ex cheating partners onto him. Give the guy a chance #MAFS — Annie Clark (@anniefitness) February 23, 2020

We love this couple, we’re ROOTING for them.

Not worried about Cathy and Josh. They'll be right #MAFSAU #MAFS — Dat Dragons Dude (@dragonsfan1988) February 23, 2020

Twitter was pretty stoked that Cathy was mature enough to speak about her insecurities, and explain why Josh’s comments made her uncomfortable.

Cathy is so mature and ladylike. She knows it's her insecurities playing out and is trying to deal with it #mafs — Jacinta (@CaptainJacFrost) February 23, 2020

I'm impressed with Cathy. Sure she has trust issues, but at least she's aware of it and she is owning it and communicating it. She's way more mature than Josh.#MAFS #mafsau — Armchair Diva (@ArmchairDiva) February 23, 2020

Cathy and Josh are so REAL. These are real people problems and they’re working through it like absolute champions.

It takes a WOMAN to admit she's jealous. Go Cathy wearing your heart on your sleeve #mafs — Tea (@teaismyfav) February 23, 2020

Honestly, it seems like these two really want to make this work.

What I'm seeing alot people against Cathy….But what het get is Cathy wanting Josh to understand her. To get heeeeer! And now they have to work on that…And she will have to be tender on fears. Thats why their on @MarriedAU . None of these 2 are nasty. #MAFS — Nikol (@hellenihn) February 23, 2020

Channel 9, if you’re about to show me these guys breaking up in a few episodes time, I will cry like a baby.

nope i’m not allowing cathy and josh to break up they are literally my only hope #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rNuDNKRFpi — ???? b a b y ???? (@violettfemmes) February 23, 2020

Thankfully, the two of them both voted to ‘stay’, so we get at least another week of their love story.

Cathy, Josh, we’re rooting for you. Don’t let us down!