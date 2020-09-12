A new study has revealed just how disgustingly horny Australians really are, exposing the cartoon characters we find the most attractive.

The study conducted by online dating comparison site Datingroo analysed the search volume data across the world, based on people looking for sexy versions of classic cartoon characters.

Lola Bunny was named the cartoon character that Australians found the sexiest, with an impressive 4,510 global searches a month. But to be honest, who even is that?

For those under the age of 24, Lola Bunny is a character from NBA/Looney Tunes cross-over, Space Jam.

She is yet another female cartoon that has been grossly over sexualised for something that is a literal kids movie. I’m still scarred from the fish Angelina Jolie played in Shark Tale. I’m sorry but some things just aren’t meant to be sexy.

Speaking of things that aren’t meant to be sexy. Coming in at number #10 for the cartoon Australians find the sexiest…is Shrek…and to be honest I’m surprised he wasn’t higher. We’ve all thought about it ok?

I do wish there were more male characters on this list though. What about sexy Grinch? Actually, no forget about that. Please do not google that shit.

But what about characters like Trent from Daria, Jake Long from American Dragon, or Jimbo Jones from The Simpsons??? To be fair, it’s probably because no one wants to see a sexy version of a male cartoon character. It’s just creepy.

You know what, any sexy version of a cartoon is straight up gross and creepy. What’s wrong with human beings? Leave cartoons alone. I am tired of the constant objectification of cartoons. End this madness NOW.