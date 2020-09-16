The infamous Carole Baskin has joined Dancing With The Stars over in the States. Yep, that Carole Baskin. The one who rose to fame on Tiger King (a.k.a. the Netflix show you were obsessed with a decade ago earlier this year).

She made her first appearance on the reality show last night, where she donned a horrendous leopard-print look, of course.

The Paso dance also featured a faux tiger in a cage, ‘cos that’s her shtick, and all, animal rights, be damned. SMH.

Anyway… have a peek at the carnival of crazy below, if you please. It’s some wild, wild shit.

Speaking of wild, as the episode was airing, an advertisement aired, called the ‘Justice for Don Lewis’ commercial (for those who weren’t tuning in a decade ago earlier this year, Don Lewis is Baskin’s ex-husband who mysteriously disappeared and many believe she was responsible).

The ad featured Don Lewis’ three daughters – Gale, Lynda and Donna – plus his former assistant, Anne McQueen.

In the short film, eldest daughter Donna says, “We need to know what happened to our father.” The family lawyer John Phillips also speaks and specifically names Carole Baskin.

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” John asks.

The family then offer a (USD)$100,000 reward for information and pleaded with viewers to call the hotline.

Don Lewis went missing 23 years ago, as detailed in the viral series. He disappeared a day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica, and was declared legally dead in 2002.

Following the release of the show, investigators reopened the case, based purely on the public outcry that the series caused.

“Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” a sheriff tweeted alongside a photo asking for help solving the cold case.

Baskin has continually denied allegations that she killed her husband and even released a statement in which she denounced the documentary’s portrayal of her.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.