Cara Delevingne Reveals She Got Drunk For The First Time At Just 8 Years Old

Cara Delevingne has revealed she got drunk for the first time at just eight years old, after trying alcohol for the first time at a family wedding.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old model reflected on her relationship with alcohol and drugs, detailing how she tried alcohol at her aunt’s wedding in 2001.

“I got drunk that day,” she said. “I was eight. What a crazy age to get drunk.”

Delevingne explained that she’d walked around tossing back champagne during the wedding.

“I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover in a bridesmaid’s dress,” she said.

In recent years, Delevingne has been open about her battle with substance abuse and her road to sobriety, which she began in September 2022 when she checked in to a rehab facility.

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope but they didn’t. They kept me sad and super depressed,” she told The Times.

“I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things. I finally feel as though I can be free.”

I’ll never recover from this look. (Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Delevingne previously spoke out about her addiction issues in March, 2023, after she was papped looking dishevelled.

“I hadn’t slept. I was not OK,” she told Vogue.

“It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, OK, I don’t look well.

“You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way, those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

These days, Delevingne is proud to do the things she loves — including going to music festivals — completely sober. That’s pretty fkn impressive.

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy attend Glastonbury Festival. (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, young people have collectively taken a step away from alcohol. According to new data from Drinkwise per Nine News, 53 per cent of Aussies want to reduce alcohol consumption. This has risen from 2021 data in which 43 per cent wanted to minimise their grog intake.

This movement is hugely driven by Gen Z, with 65 per cent wanting to drink less alcohol and 23 per cent wanting to stop drinking altogether.

If you need mental health support, or support involving substance misuse and addiction, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also reach the Alcohol Drug Information Service at 1800 250 015 or chat online.

You can find helplines and resources at DrinkWise.