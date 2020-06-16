The queer lords have spoken – we’ve been blessed with an extended trailer for Canada’s Drag Race, providing further insight into the competing queens, some head-turning lerks and a whole ocean of tears.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie will be leading the festivities this season. A star-studded line-up of guest judges will also be accompanying the trio, including the likes of Elisha Cuthbert, Amanda Brugel, Deborah Cox, Jade Hassouné, Tom Green, Mary Walsh, Traci Melchor, BIDDELL and Allie X. (There’s even a cheeky surprise cameo from Drag Race UK‘s Crystal).

Amid the kick-flips, throne-sitting and wind machines (praying for another episode 1 photoshoot), we’ve already been given a glimpse of the runway…

…the impending drama…

…and possibly the hottest judging trio to have ever graced our screens.

The first season of Canada’s Drag Race graces Stan with its holy presence from July 3. Given that All Stars 5 is well underway, it seems like we won’t having drag withdrawals whatsoever (what a blessed time we live in). Buckle up and start your engines, girlies – the show’s about to begin.