Two souls have left bodies today: the queen’s, and also that of the Canada’s Drag Race social media intern who scheduled a very, very awkwardly timed tweet about a crown being up for grabs.

Today is the much anticipated finale of Canada’s Drag Race, where queens Gisèle Lullaby, Kimmy Couture, Jada Shada Hudson and Miss Fiercalicious will all battle it out for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

It’s also the equally-anticipated finale of Queen Elizabeth‘s reign. The monarch passed away this morning at the old age of 96, with her son Charles to be sworn in as King and his wife Camilla to be Queen Consort. However, it seems not everyone’s been on top of the news.

A tweet from the official Twitter account for Canada’s Drag Race celebrating the finale (of the show, not the Queen) posted possibly the most ill-timed caption ever: “This crown is up for grabs… who is going to take it home???”

CHECK YOUR SCHEDULED TWEETS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Hz92RFFPih — an ancient man (@goulcher) September 8, 2022

At the time of posting, Queen Elizabeth was on her death bed with publications reporting “serious concerns” for her health. She died hours later.

Yes, there was a gem-laden crown and sceptre to go with the tweet. Honestly, you can’t make this shit up.

Of course the tweet was swiftly deleted, but not before a number of people nabbed a screenshot. Awkward and embarrassing, but like… you can’t say you didn’t laugh.

It turns out Canada’s Drag Race was not the only one to forget about its scheduled posts.

Since its tweet, others have taken to social media to share the wild scheduled posts and emails they’ve seen since the Queen’s death.

Amazing timing on this one, lads https://t.co/LVgXWzYfLb — trash comrade (@bezukhova) September 8, 2022

Daily Mirror‘s “About Time” headline has me howling. Someone is retching about it in their office as we speak.

Anyway, if this has made you want to watch Canada’s Drag Race, you can catch it on Stan.