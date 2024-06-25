Camila Cabello Takes A Dig At Ex Shawn Mendes During First Performance Of New C,XOXO Songs

Camila Cabello dropped some major tea about her past relationship with Shawn Mendes while performing at Rock in Rio 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.



She sang a bunch of her previous hits as well as unveiling some new songs from her upcoming album C,XOXO, including the song “JUNE GLOOM” which is seemingly about Shawn.

She threw a bit of shade Shawn’s way when she introduced “Bam Bam”, her song featuring Ed Sheeran that’s also believed to be about her ex.

“So guys, I was dating this guy. He’s like, ‘I hate the ocean, I’m so scared of the ocean’,” she told the audience.

“I wake up, we break up, there’s a picture of him surfing online, what the hell? Life is crazy.”

In a comment on X (formerly Twitter), she clarified that she wasn’t trying to take a swipe at her ex, saying she was just “trying [her] hand at stand-up comedy”.

Is Camila Cabello’s new song “JUNE GLOOM” about Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter?

Before Camila performed her final track “JUNE GLOOM” from C,XOXO, she explained the song was about reconnecting with an ex, who I’m assuming is Shawn.

You see, after rumours went round that Shawn was dating Sabrina Carpenter, Camila and Shawn rekindled their romance with some PDA at Coachella.

Sabrina’s song from her Christmas EP “cindy lou who” hints at losing a lover to a woman he met up with in the desert, which screams Coachella to me.

Camila opened up about her “brilliant idea” of “reconnecting” with her ex during the concert.

Camila Cabello explains backstory behind ‘JUNE GLOOM,’ the final track on her new album ‘C, XOXO’: “The always brilliant idea of reconnecting with this ex… He’s spinning me on this merry-go-round and I don’t know what I was more drunk of off honestly — him or the alcohol.” https://t.co/X9tnDVnKzo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2024

“We decided to take what was an innocent walk on this beach, with a bottle of alcohol,” she told the crowd.

“We’re on a playground and he’s spinning me on this merry-go-round on this deserted playground, and I don’t know what I was more drunk of off honestly – him or the alcohol.”

The lyrics of “JUNE GLOOM” give a little more insight to what I’m assuming is Camila and Shawn’s on-and-off relationship. And much like their fish-kiss makeout session, there’s a bit of TMI involved.

“She’s cool, I heard / Won’t act surprised, I saw where the pictures were… if she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town?” she sings.

“Does she get this wet for you, baby? / Talk to you in poems and songs, huh, baby? / Little kiss, make your head go hazy / Is it really love if it’s not this crazy?”



I can’t wait for the other goss that’ll surely be revealed when Camila’s fourth album C,XOXO is released this Friday!

