No matter how you slice it, there’s always a winner and a loser coming out of the Married At First Sight (MAFS) final vows. Yes, clearly the couples who stay together win together. But for each of the couples who find themselves flailing right until they reach the concluding altar, only one contestant can come out on top. On Monday night, we saw Cameron Woods and Lyndall Grace step up to the plate.

In a moment that we’d all been waiting for, Cam was blasted to smithereens by Lyndall who not only admonished him for the way he treated her during the show, but straight up refused to hear what he had to say when it was his turn to read his final vows.

Have a look at the brutal moment below:

Reeling from the savage rejection, he threw his vows on the ground and stormed off.

This morning, Cam took to The Kyle and Jackie O Show to read out what he would have said to Lyndall if he had the opportunity.

“I was never going to read these but why not?” Cam said, in a way that made me think he definitely was going to read them.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think to marry a stranger in the quest to find love. I want to start with thanking you for going on this roller coaster ride with me. From the moment, I laid eyes on you, there was an instant connection. You had the warmest of smiles on your face walking down the aisle and I quickly learned that you love life just as much as I do. And I felt that instant spark from day one and I very intrigued to find out more. Did the experts get it right?”

“Our wedding day was one of the books, filled with a lot of fun laughs and surprised faces. The wedding day I thought it was unreal. You made a stunning bride which brings us to the honeymoon where we spent several days in Fraser Island really getting to know one another.”

“Does that mean rooting?” interjected Kyle Sandilands with his signature charm.

“I love that we had we have common interests. You are an incredible singer and your enthusiasm for life and the way you love those closest to you is something I really admire. The more I learn about you, the more I respect you. You are kind, empathetic and have a very genuine heart. You always bring the positive vibe to any room. I really liked that you give anything a go,” Cam pressed on.

“This experience has been hard for both of us. Away from friends and family, we had to rely on one another for everything. We have been tested and the experience has been fast tracked. It’s personally been a struggle for me being in the big city. Darwin, the outback and all the thing that come with that are where I belong.

“That being said, I really enjoyed living with you in Sydney for the past three months. You have made Sydney feel like the closest thing to home as possible and I really appreciate that,” he continued.

“You’ve been extremely understanding and taught me the importance of being vulnerable in love. You made it comfortable for me to open up when that’s something I’ve always struggled to do. But throughout this experiment amongst all the good times we’ve shared, I’ve also had my fair share of concerns about the future.

We live in different states. We live completely different lifestyles and being together would mean one of us would have to change our life completely. Another major concern is the way we handle our conflict. You can say I can’t sit down and talk through tough times that you never ask the question because you’re too scared of the answer,” he explained.

“Communication has been an issue for us at multiple times in the experiments such as dinner parties, commitment ceremonies, and I’m sad you feel like you like to air our dirty laundry in a public environment, which really pushes my buttons,” he admitted.

Throughout this experiment you have needed more affection, reassurance and emotion from me. I’ve taken the time to reflect on why I haven’t been able to give you these things. I think these things flow naturally when you are falling in love, which I am not.

I made a promise in my vows to be open and honest. I’d be lying to myself if I stood here today and told you that I could see this relationship work beyond today. Lyndall I truly appreciate what you have taught me about myself, what I’ve learned throughout this experiment now what I know what I want in a life partner,” he concluded.

Not as bad as I thought they’d be, to be honest.

After Kyle and Jackie O [Henderson] spent some time dissecting how great his vows would have been if they actually made it to air, Kyle launched straight into the rumours about Cam and MAFS bride Tayla Winter.

ICYMI, Tayla told the Kyle and Jackie O Show a couple of weeks back that Cam got his dick’n’balls out over FaceTime one night when she was boogying at da club.

As a serious upholder of the fourth estate, Kyle knew he had to do the right thing and give Cam a right of reply, just like any seasoned journo would.

“When you got your cock out to Tayla on the iPhone, any movement there or has that also dripped off?” Kyle asked delicately. “Is Tayla keen for a ride on that or is that friendship?”

I shit you not, that’s exactly how he asked the question. The yuckiness of Kyle Sandilands will continue to bamboozle me until the last of my days.

“I don’t think there was anything there. It was just me being full of piss and it’s a little signature move that I do that gets me into trouble,” Cam replied.

Just delightful. What a catch.

Before wrapping up the chat, Cam alluded to Lyndall having relations with MAFS grooms Hugo Armstrong and Josh White.

“I got along with Tayla pretty good but I think Lyndall got along with Hugo pretty good too,” he said. “I reckon there might have been something happening there.”

When Jackie O asked about the rumour that Lyndall hooked up with Josh after filming, Cam claimed it really did happen and alleges that Lyndall had a secret partner too.

“I received a phone call from Josh after all that went down and he wasn’t really in a pretty good place because he flew over to Perth to go and visit her. He’d done all that to find out that Lyndall had a partner back in Sydney,” Cam claimed.

Oooft. The allegations are flying today, my friends!

So what did Lyndall have to say?

While Cam was going absolutely ham on Kyle And Jackie O Show, Lyndall was speaking to Mike E & Emma on RnB Fridays Radio. Although she didn’t go in on Cam, she shared a few revelations of her own.

She told hosts Mike E [Ethridge] and Emma Chow that she only decided to refuse to hear Cam’s vows the morning of the ceremony because she “didn’t need to hear his vows to get closure.”

Lyndall even deleted her on-screen hubby’s phone number on air. Queen shit.

But when the hosts brought up Cam’s sexting incident with Tayla, Lyndall said that while she’d never seen anything between them to make her suspicious, Cam had made some comments about Tayla that felt a bit sus.

“There were a few times he jokingly referred to her as his ‘girlfriend’ and laughed it off,” she said.

“I was definitely shocked when I heard [Cam and Tayla were sexting]. It sent me into a spiral of having to reconsider what had happened between us. I’ve obviously not seen any of it [the messages], I know they talked regularly but it’s hard because I can only go off what was told to me from others.”

When asked about Lyndall’s rumoured relationship with Josh, she sounded kind of miffed.

“Oh, this again” she exclaimed.

“When did that connection happen?” asked Mike E.

“Oh my god, I wouldn’t even say that honestly,” she replied. “There’s been a few rumours that I’ve hooked up with a few of the cast.”

“I guess what I would say is I think these things have come to light, or come out, and I think the people who are bringing this information forward have malicious intentions. So I’m just like, say what you want, I’m not interested in getting involved,” Lyndall said.

“So for the record, you and Josh never hooked up or held hands or kissed?” Emma questioned.

“Look, I don’t want to say too much but I think there is absolutely nowhere near as much around that. I’m going to let the rest of the story play out.”

Hmm so maybe there is a bit of truth to their post-MAFS relationship?

Well, I need a nap.

Stay tuned for all the absolutely batshit crazy antics that are bound to happen between these two at the MAFS Reunion next week.

