Your fave angel Cameron Diaz and her rockstar bae Benji Madden of Good Charlotte have announced the surprise birth of their first child.

Diaz gave birth to a bb girl named Raddix on Friday, January 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram reveal.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

The pair certainly have a penchant for dropping surprises for their fans.

Three years ago, they announced that they had gotten hitched at a Beverly Hills ceremony.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Golden Globe nominee “would love” to be a mother and tried IVF, acupuncture and supplements to conceive.

The insider added, “It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

The source went on to tell the publication: “Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her.”

Mega congrats to the angelic couple and their first lil cherub.