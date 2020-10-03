Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant, the only non-problematic MAFS couple, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oliver Chase (Ollie for short).

In a heartfelt post shared to Jules’ Instagram earlier today, she let her followers know about the birth of her son with a beautiful black and white montage of the couple in a warm embrace (while Jules was in labour) along with footage of Ollie holding her finger. Cute.

“#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant,” she said in the post.

“Our little man has arrived ❤️ #surprise #itsaboy healthy and beautiful and my heart is full.

We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.”

Cam also shared the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of baby Ollie holding his finger.

“Hold on tight little one.. This thing called life is an amazing ride❤️ ”

“So thankful to welcome a healthy & gorgeous little Oliver Chase Merchant into our lives???? ”

“What an incredible experience & one that I will never forget✨ Mum was amazing throughout & doing well & I’m not sure I can describe the love I have & so thankful to hold your little hand throughout❤️ ”

The couple announced their pregnancy in April last year to Stellar magazine, and Jules admitted that because of her age she thought she might have difficulty conceiving.

“I honestly thought it was going to come with a fight. Because of my age [Jules is 37], I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count… so much is instilled that you’re going to struggle because of your age.”

Jules and Cam met on season 6 of Married at First Sight, and won Australia’s hearts by actually falling in love, unlike any of the other cast on their season.

Jules and Cam, who are now husband and wife, and are the second only MAFS couple to have a baby, after Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner from season one.