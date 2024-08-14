FBoy Island Villain Caleb Has Returned & Has Seemingly Apologised For *That* Pussy Comment

FBoy Island Australia‘s Caleb Duncan has officially returned to the villa following his banishment into limbro for his bozo behaviour. Although the new season, new cast and new gals give him another opportunity to ~do better~ there’s one comment he made back in the day that has followed him into the current times. I’m talking about that pussy comment.

It all began in Season One, where Caleb solidified himself as Australia’s number one fuck boi after he made a derogatory comment towards leading lady Molly O’Halloran and her vagina.

When Caleb found out that Molly’s ex-fiance cheated on her with an escort, he said it was because she “ain’t got no good pussy”.

Instantly, public enemy number one!!!!! He needs a red flag label on EVERY dating app, ploise!

Sit there and think about your actions! (Image source: Instagram / @calebduncan_)

Well now that he’s returned from FBoy Island Limbro, where he was banished for yonks and yonks, Caleb has reflected on his comments, telling PEDESTRIAN.TV and host Abbie Chatfield that he does not regret the jaw-dropping remark.

“Has my rehabilitation of you made you regret saying ‘she ain’t got no good pussy?’” Abbie asked before Caleb straight up said “no”.

Thankfully, that was all a joke… Well, that’s what he said. But then again, the man is a self-confessed fuck boi, so it’s hard to believe what he says.

Caleb attempted to justify himself saying, “It was a joke. Took it out of context. But I’ve had an experience to where a hot girl had some no good pussy.”

Thankfully, Chatfield cut him right off before he could go on and on about why it was OK.

Following his failed attempt at justifying himself, the certified fuckboi went on to issue an apology and hoped that he could do better in the future.

“I wanna do better. This is a better Caleb. Much mature and I just wanna be mindful of people’s feelings,” Caleb shared.

“And if I hurt anyone, I’m sorry and I really do. and I’mma make it up to you all this season.”

(Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV) (Image source: PEDESTRIAN.TV)

Look. Although he apologised, something in the depths of my brain tells me that, that whole spiel was the real joke!

Until Caleb truly redeems himself, I need him to head back to limbro for some time out.

