Emma Roberts’ New Show With Kim Kardashian Explains Why She’s Been Defending Nepo Babies So Hard

If you were wondering why Emma Roberts keeps banging on about how female nepo babies are hard done by, it’s probably because she’s about to co-produce a Netflix show with fellow nepo baby Kim Kardashian. What’s the show about, you ask? Perhaps the epicentre of nepotism… Calabasas, baby.

The Wild Child star — whose aunt is quite literally Julia Roberts — teased the new show on The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw and suddenly her recent comments make so much sense.

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” Roberts said.

“We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

READ MORE Vulture Has Exposed Every Single Nepo Baby In Hollywood And I’m Shocked But Not Surprised

While I hate to give kudos to a nepo baby circle jerk, I have to say Roberts did pique my interest with this concept.

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” Roberts said.

The O.C. meets Pretty Little Liars? Say less!

The nepo babies are back and better than ever. (Image: American Horror Story)

Roberts went on to flex her and Kim’s humility as two girls going back to their hometown, which would be far more relatable if their hometown didn’t have a median houseprice of USD$1,756,137 (approximately AU$2.64 million).

“Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”

The show is reportedly set to be based on Via Bleidner‘s book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now — a “collection of funny and warmhearted stories about coming of age in the Los Angeles suburb.”

According to Deadline, the show will follow a high schooler named Via, who moves to Calabasas from the midwest and notices that “nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else.”

A release date for Calabasas is yet to be announced.