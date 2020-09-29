Thanks for signing up!

Nothing has sent chills down my spine more than this baker creating a realistic clone of herself out of cake and then cutting into it. I know we all joked about everything being cake a few months ago, but now I truly do not know what is what.

@sideserfcakes, the cake art Instagram belonging to Natalie Marie Sideserf, is home to dozens of realistic cake creations, from onions to bananas and even bulldogs. Yes, you can watch a lifelike bulldog cake getting sliced in half by a large knife.

Natalie Sideserf is an American artist and chef who specialises in hyperrealistic cake making, and honestly, her talent is almost unnerving. Here is the nightmare cake:

You can even watch Sideserf cut into her very own face, if you’re into that.

The slowed-down music in the background makes it all the more horrifying.

“Selfie cake was something I thought no one had ever seen before,” she said in an interview with TODAY Food.

“I love that some people love it and I love that some people hate it.

“I’m 100 per cent cool if you’re like, ‘That’s grossing me out.’ That’s what’s fun about it.”

Natalie, this is grossing me out.

“People always assume that it’s fondant but it tastes like tootsie rolls,” she said.

“Basically they’re just covered in that modelling chocolate but the inside is cake and buttercream.”

Anywhere, here’s the aforementioned video of a bulldog getting sliced right in the cranium. A cake bulldog, thank the lord.

Sideserf also posts a whole heap of cake content on her YouTube channel ‘Sideserf Cake Studio’.

Currently, her ‘How I Made A #SelfieCake’ has racked up over one million views, which is no surprise considering how accurate the craftsmanship is here. Also, I assume people just love seeing someone cut their tasty clone in half.

“It takes a really long time to sculpt… so many lines,” she says in the video.

“I’d say this entire cake took me about 40 hours to make, that includes gathering images… and all the sculpting and painting.”

I’m not sure whether I’m scared or impressed, but TBH I think I’m somewhere in the middle.