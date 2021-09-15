Hold onto your bidding paddles friends, because shit’s about to get real. No, seriously, there’s a new reality TV show coming to Nine and it’s all about Byron Bay real estate agents and fucked Byron property prices. It doesn’t get any realer than that.

Buying Byron is the name of the brand new show, which is set to arrive sometime next year, and looks like an Aussie version of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset. Alliteration, check. Rich binches, check.

Lush homes and prolific real estate agents galivanting from property to property and liaising with wealthy clients? Inject that shit right into my soul.

“Everyone is trying to get a piece of the Byron Bay pie. It’s where Hollywood A-listers are living the dream and Instagram influencers are flocking to in droves,” said Nine in a press release.

“Enter the ultra-competitive, highly focused real estate agents working to sell the sexiest real estate on earth in Buying Byron.

“Viewers will get a glimpse into Australia’s most prestigious playground, where the spectacular beaches and seaside glamour set the scene for all the action. There will be beachside deals, tussles for premier property listings, and feuds over negotiations as these agents work to secure a piece of paradise for their prestigious clients.”

Yiew, sounds like a brilliant old time.

It goes without saying that Byron Bay has been the most expensive place to live in for quite some time now, almost evolving into a haven for the ultra-wealthy or super famous.

The median house price in 2021 for a nice place in Byron is around $2.7 million, which is a significant jump from last year, when the median sat at around $1.4 million.

That’s quite a few dollarydoos for a beachside view and the odd chance to maybe run into an A-lister.

So yeah, the cast on this show is going to have quite a few coins in their satchel, which will undoubtedly make for great TV. Rich people are often the most delusional and entertaining, I can’t fkn wait.

You can catch Buying Byron on Nine next year, with more details to come.