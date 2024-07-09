A Bunnings Rave With Peking Duk & What So Not Might Actually Go Ahead After That Viral TikTok

Well, chuck some onions on the grill and sizzle my sausage because it looks like the great Aussie rave at Bunnings Warehouse could actually be going ahead.

In case you’ve missed the movement behind the event, the idea of having a rave in the iconic Aussie venue started when Sydney DJ named Kalia shared a remix of the Bunnings Warehouse jingle on TikTok, with text reading “petition to host a massive rave in Bunnings Warehouse” written over the top.

It was a tongue-in-cheek suggestion… until Bunnings commented from its official TikTok account, writing: “We’ll bring the decks 👀👀”.

From there, the idea started to pick up steam with Aussie DJ icons Peking Duk and What So Not offering to play a set and leaning into the concept on their own social media platforms.

Then, other brands started to offer up goods and services to make the event happen.

Speaker brand JBL offered some party boxes and Uber offered the performers free rides to the events. If you thought you’d go hungry and thirsty at the event, don’t worry. Smith Chips said they’d provide chippy snacks and Piccolo Panini bar offered up some panini. While Pepsi, Heaps Normal and Rockstar Energy offered drinks.

NICE!!!!!

And of course, it wouldn’t be an event at Bunnings without a sausage sizzle, no?

Maybe the Bunnings rave the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow? (Image: What So Not / Instagram)

Now, thanks to a cheeky media campaign by Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, and What So Not’s Chris Emerson, it’s looking like the Bunnings rave could actually be a goer.

“We just had our first official conversations with Bunnings,’ Chris told the Daily Telegraph.

“It took a lot longer than I thought because there is so much red tape about what can and cannot be done. All I can say for now is that we are all officially talking, which is a pretty big step forward.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks, and yes there has to be a sausage sizzle.”

Peking Duk have been doing the rounds to promote the concept too.

“Holy dooley, we are really hoping the Bunnings rave happens,” Styles told Mumbrella.

“There has been such a crazy response online. Our video that we posted petitioning for the rave got over 2 million views and we just really want to make this a reality.”

(Image: Instagram / Peking Duk)

And it turns out, Bunnings are down to clown with the concept too.

“We have loved seeing all Aussie music lovers across the country share their excitement and enthusiasm for a Bunnings rave on social. Kaila’s remix of our jingle is awesome, and we’ve had some very positive chats with Peking Duk and What So Not on how we can come together to support and celebrate young local music acts,” the company said in a statement, per Mumbrella.

“We are working through the details and look forward to sharing more soon.”

HELL YEAH, BROTHER! Fingers crossed it all goes ahead because I can’t wait to have a boogie with a snag in hand — onions on the bottom, you know, to make sure it’s up to official Bunnings regulations.